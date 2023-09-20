Calling the Home Building Industry's Best and Brightest: Enter the Annual Green Home of the Year Awards

Green Builder Media’s Green Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards recognize the building industry’s most authentic, advanced, beautiful, sustainable projects—and the professionals who design and construct them.

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again, Green Builder Media seeks the best green homes that highlight sustainable features, innovative design, whole-home performance, and integration with the natural environment for its 16th Annual Sustainability Awards. 

The program also includes categories for Sustainable City of the Year, Sustainability Superhero (a person who has raised the green bar in the building industry) and the Pathfinder Award (construction trailblazers). Winners will receive coverage in the January/February 2024 issue of Green Builder magazine, on www.greenbuildermedia.com, publicity through press releases, and on our social media outlets. 

The window for entering projects is open, and you have until October 20 to finalize your entry. Enter your single-family home, community, multifamily project, townhouse, or apartment building into this year’s competition.  

For questions or more information, contact Melissa Smith at mel.smith@greenbuildermedia.com 

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.



