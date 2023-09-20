‘Status Update’ Content Creator Podcast Launched by Disrupt

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former award-winning Made in Chelsea star Stevie Johnson is to host a new podcast series which delves into the careers of inspirational content creators to discover what makes them tick and how they forged their unique career paths.



‘Status Update,’ which is due to be launched on 4th October, features some of the world’s best-known creatives and has been designed for listeners with an interest in the future of social and digital content.

The series focuses on influencer marketing agency Disrupt ’s view that the ‘Future is Creator’ and teases out some moving, amusing, highly personal and motivating stories from each guest about their own inspiring digital and social media content.

The interviews lead to a few expletive-filled moments in the podcast studio.

The first episodes include discussions with stand-up comedian and TikTok phenomenon Rob Mayhew ; author, entrepreneur and creative sociologist Amy Kean ; photographer and activist Misan Harriman ; speaker, writer and activist Jamie Klingler ; and entrepreneur, mental health advocate and co-founder and COO of Social Chain Dom McGregor .

Host Stevie Johnson and co-host, ‘voice of Gen Z’ Jake Crabb begin each episode by asking their guests to recall one of their most cringeworthy ‘Status Updates.’

The podcast’s title is a reminder of early social media status updates, like those on Facebook, where a short sentence was the only option, since adding photos, videos, GIFS, or emojis were not then possible.



Stevie Johnson, managing director of Disrupt, said: “‘Status Update’ is the social media and creator podcast for those of us who find good content utterly inspiring and who want to hear from the people behind it.

“We’re excited to have collated a guest list which includes some of the most inspirational social creators, activists, authors, photographers, poets and comedians and we have many others to come in the weeks ahead. If you want to know how they made it, how you can do it, and how best to do it, then come and join us on ‘Status Update.’”

‘Status Update’ will be available on Apple and Spotify.

The first episode features Rob Mayhew, Creative Director at digital innovations agency, Gravity Road , who is often aptly described as ‘The King of Agency Comedy.’

A stand-up comedian Mayhew has attracted more than 5.3 million likes and 150,000 followers on Tik Tok for his award winning short sketches - and bright jumpers - which shine a light-hearted spotlight on creative agency life.

He tells ‘Status Update’ that he is still “bursting with ideas” and that his sketches are “a love letter to the industry” which have “changed my life.”

He says: “It's so simple, and it's so easy to say but, if you're making good content, eventually you'll find its audience.

“Anyone can do it - that’s the thing about Tik Tok. If no one sees it, no one sees it, but it's like anything - you’ve just got to want to do it and stick with it. The best advice I can give is just keep going with it.”

Mayhew also explains what brands get when they work with an experienced creator to promote their message.

“When a brand works with me it might not take that long to create a sketch and to film it, but what they’re buying is the 20 years of agency experience, the little nuances I’ve picked up on, the mistakes I’ve made over the past few years making these sketches.”

He adds: “I’ve been fired, not been promoted, not passed my probation. I’ve worked for great agencies, I’ve been bullied. Everything you see is pretty much based on something I’ve observed or a funny version of it.”

A later ‘Status Update’ episode will feature Misan Harriman, who was the first black person in the 104-year history of British Vogue to shoot the cover of an issue. In June 2022, Harriman photographed Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor , the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and granddaughter of King Charles III .



Co-host Jake Crabb, Disrupt’s marketing manager, says: “These stories sum up neatly exactly why we’re launching ‘Status Update.’ It’s about inspiring creators with the phenomenal stories of inspiring creators. By joining us on the journey, we hope to create a whole new generation of social media and digital creators.”

The first edition of ‘Status Update’ will be released on October 4th to coincide with a launch party being held in London.

About Disrupt: Disrupt makes brands famous by creating cut-through social and influencer campaigns that command attention and deliver stand out results. It harnesses the power of AI and uses smart, data-driven insights to build meaningful and relevant relationships with the right creators, so that attention converts into action, and action converts into revenue. www.disruptmarketing.co

