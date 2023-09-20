Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting

20 September 2023

At the General Meeting of Molten Ventures VCT plc, held earlier today, on 20 September 2023, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:15 am on 18 September 2023, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, City Partnership, are set out below:

Res.
No.		For
Votes		 For
% 		Discretion VotesDiscretion
%		  For & Discretion
% 		Against
Votes		 Against
% 		Withheld Votes
17,279,96194.69335,2184.36 99.0573,1040.9517,970
26,745,87888.45358,8034.70 93.15522,2026.8579,370
36,201,57681.58358,8034.72 86.301,041,26913.70104,605
47,193,50493.45335,2184.35 97.80168,7262.208,805
56,931,04291.93335,2184.45 96.38273,1203.62166,873
67,215,96493.67358,8034.66 98.33129,0141.672,472
76,395,05292.17358,8035.17 97.34184,5472.66767,851
86,473,33592.67358,8035.14 97.81152,9482.19721,167
96,388,32191.88358,8035.16 97.04205,6832.96753,446
105,748,31482.29392,2065.61 87.90844,56612.10721,167
116,254,69681.38659,2378.58 89.96771,47710.0420,843
126,080,40279.31630,8478.23 87.54955,08312.4639,921
137,016,19691.31463,6726.03 97.34204,4342.6621,951

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism