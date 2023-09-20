Result of AGM

Molten Ventures VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Result of Annual General Meeting

20 September 2023

At the General Meeting of Molten Ventures VCT plc, held earlier today, on 20 September 2023, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:15 am on 18 September 2023, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, City Partnership, are set out below:

Res.

No. For

Votes For

% Discretion Votes Discretion

% For & Discretion

% Against

Votes Against

% Withheld Votes 1 7,279,961 94.69 335,218 4.36 99.05 73,104 0.95 17,970 2 6,745,878 88.45 358,803 4.70 93.15 522,202 6.85 79,370 3 6,201,576 81.58 358,803 4.72 86.30 1,041,269 13.70 104,605 4 7,193,504 93.45 335,218 4.35 97.80 168,726 2.20 8,805 5 6,931,042 91.93 335,218 4.45 96.38 273,120 3.62 166,873 6 7,215,964 93.67 358,803 4.66 98.33 129,014 1.67 2,472 7 6,395,052 92.17 358,803 5.17 97.34 184,547 2.66 767,851 8 6,473,335 92.67 358,803 5.14 97.81 152,948 2.19 721,167 9 6,388,321 91.88 358,803 5.16 97.04 205,683 2.96 753,446 10 5,748,314 82.29 392,206 5.61 87.90 844,566 12.10 721,167 11 6,254,696 81.38 659,237 8.58 89.96 771,477 10.04 20,843 12 6,080,402 79.31 630,847 8.23 87.54 955,083 12.46 39,921 13 7,016,196 91.31 463,672 6.03 97.34 204,434 2.66 21,951