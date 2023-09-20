One Man’s Short Testimony About His Faith Describes A Heartfelt, God-Fearing Message For Modern Times

Charleston, SC, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When God spoke to David, he listened. As a lifelong faithful follower, David quieted his heart and mind to hear the Word of the Lord and now moves to share what’s been bestowed on him with others in his religious memoir, It’s Personal.

God doesn’t want us to follow Him blindly — instead, He yearns for a close and intimate relationship with each of us, deep in our souls. He can’t force the connection though. It’s up to us to answer His call for a personal relationship.

Using David as his messenger, God sends out the call for the faithful to stop delaying their choice to follow and commit. With the secularness of the world around us, it’s never been a more important time to understand the role of religion in guaranteeing the world and humanity’s future.

Perfect for churches, pastors, and Christians looking to grow in their faith, It’s Personal takes an abstract message and distills it into layman’s terms for readers to better understand what they need to do to prepare their hearts to accept God — as well as God’s own will for His relationships with the faithful.

It’s Personal is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

About the Author:

From the beginning of his relationship with God, David Shuffield has asked Him for two things: that their connection be direct and personal. He has taken many classes from different schools and intentionally avoided working toward a degree. This has helped him remain small to show how great God is in His power and authority. He offers you God’s credentials, not his own.

