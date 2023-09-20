Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 11, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Applied Digital Corporation (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APLD) securities between April 13, 2022 and July 26, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On July 6, 2023, The Bear Cave and Wolfpack Research published reports alleging, among other things, that Applied Digital “relies on puffery over substance,” and “pumped up its stock . . . by claiming to pivot from a floundering business hosting bitcoin miners, to becoming a low-cost AI cloud service provider.” The reports further highlighted concerns regarding related party transactions, governance, and potential conflicts of interest.

On this news, Applied Digital’s stock price fell $1.27, or 14.2%, to close at $7.70 per share on July 6, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 26, 2023, The Friendly Bear published a report stating that Applied Digital’s board does not “meet[] the independence requirements under Nasdaq rules” and alleged that clear conflicts of interest undermined the Company’s investigation into sexual harassment claims made against its CEO the previous month, noting that the manner in which the claims were summarily dismissed by Applied Digital’s Audit Committee could subject Applied Digital to “significant legal blowback.”

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider; (2) Applied Digital’s Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules; (3) accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

