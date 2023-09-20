South east Asia E-commerce Market to be Worth $762.6 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ South east Asia E-commerce Market by Business Model (Horizontal E-commerce and Vertical E-commerce), Browsing Medium, Payment Mode (Card Payments, Digital Wallets, Bank Transfers, Cash Payments), Operating Channel, and Offering - Forecast to 2030, the South east Asia E-commerce market is projected to reach $762.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.

E-commerce (electronic commerce) is the exchange of goods and services and the transmission of funds and data over the Internet. It encompasses various data, systems, and tools for online buyers and sellers, including mobile shopping and online payment encryption. E-commerce relies on technology and digital platforms, including websites, mobile apps, and social media, to make buying and selling possible.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising Internet and smartphone penetration, growing usage of social media and social commerce, the adoption of the omni-channel business model, and advances in multiple payment modes. However, concerns over online fraud and cybersecurity issues are expected to restrain the market's growth.

E-commerce automation and the expansion of cross-border E-commerce are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities. However, navigating local laws and legislation for cross-border operations and building consumer trust without physical touch and feel experience are some of the challenges for the players operating in this market.

Key trends in the South east Asia E-commerce market include the adoption of simulations for product testing and validation and the integration of AR and VR technologies in E-commerce.

The South east Asia E-commerce market is segmented by business model {horizontal E-commerce and vertical E-commerce}, browsing medium {desktop/laptop and mobile/tablet (application-based and browser-based)}, payment mode {card payments, digital wallets, bank transfers, cash payments, and other payment modes}, operational channel {pure play E-commerce and omni-channel E-commerce}, offering {beauty & fashion products, travel & tourism, electronic products, household products, pharmaceutical products, food & beverage, and other offerings}, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on business model, the South east Asia E-commerce market is segmented into horizontal E-commerce and vertical E-commerce. In 2023, the horizontal E-commerce segment is expected to account for the larger share of the South east Asia E-commerce market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the wide range of products offered under the horizontal E-commerce model, resulting in a larger customer base and higher sales volumes.

Based on browsing medium, the South east Asia E-commerce market is segmented into desktop/laptop and mobile/tablet. The mobile/tablet segment is further sub-segmented into application-based and browser-based. In 2023, the desktop/laptop segment is expected to account for the larger share of the South east Asia E-commerce market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the surge in e-commerce sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the work-from-home culture has increased the sales of desktop/laptop devices and their use for online shopping. Furthermore, the high-quality visualization offered by desktops/laptops has contributed to increased E-commerce sales via these devices.

Based on payment mode, the South east Asia E-commerce market is segmented into card payments, digital wallets, bank transfers, cash payments, and other payment modes. In 2023, the card payments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the South east Asia E-commerce market. This segment's large market share is mainly attributed to the convenience, security, and offers associated with card payments, making it the most preferred payment mode in E-commerce, particularly in developed countries.

Based on operational channel, the South east Asia E-commerce market is segmented into pure play E-commerce and omni-channel E-commerce. In 2023, the omni-channel E-commerce segment is expected to account for a larger share of the South east Asia E-commerce market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the seamless customer experience offered by these channels, resulting in increased sales, consumer traffic, customer loyalty, and better data collection, enabling businesses to optimize customer interactions and resource management.

Based on offering, the South east Asia E-commerce market is segmented into beauty & fashion products, travel & tourism, electronic products, household products, pharmaceutical products, food & beverage, and other offerings. In 2023, the beauty & fashion products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the South east Asia E-commerce market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to rapidly changing customer behavior and preference towards online shopping, as well as the high demand for cosmetics and clothing. The rising popularity of mobile wallets and the increasing use of smartphones contribute to the segment's growth. Additionally, the rising incorporation of advanced technologies in online platforms and the availability of various beauty & fashion goods for comparison on E-commerce platforms contribute to the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the South east Asia E-commerce market is segmented into Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, and the Rest of South east Asia. In 2023, Indonesia is expected to account for the largest share of the South east Asia E-commerce market. Indonesia's major market share is attributed to the presence of numerous E-commerce players and emerging start-ups, the widespread use of smartphones for E-commerce purchases, high internet penetration, and supportive government initiatives to digitize the economy and payment systems.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the South east Asia E-commerce market are Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), eBay Inc. (U.S.), JD.com, Inc. (Jingdong) (China), Rakuten, Inc. (Japan), The Home Depot, Inc. (U.S.), Zalando SE (Germany), Otto GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Priceline.com (U.S.), B2W Digital Company (Brazil), Groupon, Inc. (U.S.), Walmart Inc. (U.S.), Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Netherlands), Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S.), Shopify Inc. (Canada), Wayfair Inc. (U.S.), Suning.com Co., Ltd. (Suning Commerce Group Co., Ltd.) (China), and Tesco plc (U.K.).

Scope of the report :

South east Asia E-commerce Market Assessment—by Business Model

Horizontal E-commerce

Vertical E-commerce

South east Asia E-commerce Market Assessment—by Browsing Medium

Desktop/Laptop

Mobile/Tablet Application-based Browser-based



South east Asia E-commerce Market Assessment—by Payment Mode

Card Payments

Digital Wallets

Bank Transfers

Cash Payments

Other Payment Modes

South east Asia E-commerce Market Assessment—by Operating Channel

Pure Play E-commerce

Omni-channel E-commerce

South east Asia E-commerce Market Assessment—by Offering

Beauty & Fashion Products

Travel & Tourism

Electronic Products

Household Products

Pharmaceutical Products

Food & Beverage

Other Offerings

South east Asia E-commerce Market Assessment—by Country/Region

Indonesia

Vietnam

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of South east Asia

