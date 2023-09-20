Global Ulcerative Colitis Drug Market Size: Poised to Exceed USD 10.59 Billion by 2028 with a 5.03% CAGR

Seattle, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ulcerative colitis drug market is expected to grow from USD 7.15 billion in 2020 to USD 10.59 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Global ulcerative colitis drug market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to increasing prevalence rate and ongoing research and development activities.



The Brainy Insights Launched a Study titled Ulcerative Colitis Drug Market by Type (Biologics, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, 5-aminosalicylic acid, Immunosuppressant, Biosimilars), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), Application, Distribution Channel, Regions, and Global Forecast 2021-2028.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 7.15 billion Market Size in 2028 USD 10.59 billion CAGR 5.03% No. of Pages in Report 232 Segments Covered type, route of administration, application, distribution channel, and regions Drivers The emergence of biosimilars driving the growth of market

Growing prevalence of ulcerative colitis Opportunities Limited awareness about the ulcerative colitis condition Restraints Opportunity to develop generic drugs for the treatment of ulcerative colitis

Key Insights of Ulcerative Colitis Drug Market

Biosimilars segment is projected to exhibit healthy growth and anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 7.26% over the forecast period



The type segment is divided into biologics, corticosteroids, immunomodulators, 5-aminosalicylic acid, immunosuppressant, biosimilars, and others. Biosimilars segment is projected to exhibit healthy growth and anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 7.26% over the forecast period, due to the increasing effectiveness of biosimilars treatment on ulcerative colitis condition.



Oral segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period



The route of administration segment for ulcerative colitis drug market is classified into oral and injectable. Oral segment is projected to grow the highest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to increasing preference for oral route of administration over the injectables.



The hospital pharmacy segment held the largest market share of 46.2% in the year 2020



The distribution channel segment includes hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment held the largest market share of 46.2% in the year 2019. Increase in the number of in and out-patients as well as rise in number of patients’ hospitalization associated with this disease, which results in high demand for medications of the disease from the hospital pharmacy.



Ulcerative proctitis segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 4.07 billion in 2020



The application segment is divided into proctosigmoiditis, ulcerative proctitis, pancolitis, left-sided colitis, acute severe ulcerative colitis, and others. Ulcerative proctitis segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 4.07 billion in 2019. The high incidence rate of ulcerative proctitis, resulting in the high demand for ulcerative colitis drug in this segment.



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The North America region emerged as the largest market for the ulcerative colitis drug market with a 44.3% share of the market revenue in 2020. The growth is mainly attributed to factors such as high healthcare infrastructure and the presence of a large number of key players in the regions. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period in the global ulcerative colitis drug market. Ulcerative colitis is increasing in many parts of Asia with gender distribution and age of diagnosis similar to North America.



Competitive Analysis:



Major players in the global ulcerative colitis drug market are Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceutical), AbbVie Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Shire, Pfizer Inc. among others.



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion) and volume (k units). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



