Global Distributed Antenna System Market Size to Reach USD 15.31 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Distributed Antenna Market size reached USD 8.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for cellphones and the rapidly increasing subscribers of cellular networks are major factors driving the market revenue growth. Significant advancements in cellphones have prompted network service providers to offer seamless coverage. This has become difficult, especially with existing macrocell base stations.

According to a survey from Cisco, global demand for cellphone devices and connections are expected to increase to 13.1 billion in 2023 from USD 8.8 billion in 2018; therefore, manufacturers are increasingly competing to incorporate various features and components that aid in improving the performance of their handsets. Also, it has prompted network service providers to upgrade from their existing connectivity technologies such as from Third-Generation (3G) to Fourth-Generation (4G) and from 4G to Fifth-Generation (5G) simultaneously. In addition, with the increasing adoption of 5G-enabled cellphones, the need for higher bandwidth is also rising. This in turn has significantly contributed to the market revenue growth.

Request Free Sample Copy Or Get This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1137

However, the inability to remove certain inferences and significant time and costs associated with installing distributed antenna systems are major factors restraining revenue growth of the market. There are numerous factors that influence the cost and time associated with developing a distributed antenna system. For instance, the frequency range should be adjusted to its optimum level to get coverage. This includes Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF), and others. VHF and UHF are costlier and even more complex to construct.

In addition, a distributed antenna system includes custom cabling, fiber optics, and other equipment thereby increasing overall costs associated with its installation. Moreover, while designing distributed antenna system all potential interferences must be identified and addressed. This includes surrounding buildings, noise, and others. Some of the interference can be removed but most of the time the goal is to work around these interferences.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 8.70 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 6.4% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 15.31 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019-2020 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Coverage, offering, application, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled CommScope, Corning Incorporated, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, American Tower, AT&T Intellectual Property, Boingo Wireless, Inc., Zinwave, Whoop Wireless, HUBER+SUHNER, BTI Wireless, and Betacom Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Check out our latest discount on report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1137

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global distributed antenna system market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized companies accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective distributed antenna system solutions. Some major companies included in the global distributed antenna system market report are:

CommScope

Corning Incorporated

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

SOLiD

American Tower

AT&T Intellectual Property

Boingo Wireless, Inc.

Zinwave

Whoop Wireless

HUBER+SUHNER

BTI Wireless

Betacom Inc.

Strategic Development

On 28 September 2021, Corning Incorporated, which is a leading manufacturer of innovative products in mobile consumer electronics, optical communications, and others headquartered in New York, the U.S., announced a collaboration with AT&T, which is a global leader in telecommunications headquartered in Texas, the U.S. It is aimed to expand Corning’s business operations, diversify investments in fiber infrastructure, and accelerate 5G deployment. In addition, it will extend Corning’s market leadership and address the increasing demand for network infrastructure in various regions.

On 7 April 2021, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, which is a leading solution and service provider of wireless and information communication systems headquartered in Hong Kong, announced the release of its 379 millimeters (mm) Slim Ultra-Wide Multi-Band Antenna series. It incorporates advanced & compact elements such as a 12-port antenna, and others, providing a reliable and efficient network. In addition, the platform can further extend to three low-band or more high-band ports and minimizes site updates in the expansion of future network infrastructure. Moreover, due to its light design, the transportation cost is significantly reduced, minimizing the overall costs associated with the operation of sites.

Buy This Premium Report Now: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1137

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Outdoor segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in the development of new products is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. On 9 June 2022 for instance, KP Performance Antennas, which is a leading network service provider and manufacturer of wireless network antennas headquartered in California, announced the launch of its new series of wide-band, log periodic, directional antennas to address myriad wireless networking applications. Also, it provides coverage to support applications such as distributed antenna systems, 4G, 5G, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), and others.

The services segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for installation services is a major factor driving revenue growth of the segment. In addition, increasing consumer awareness regarding the various benefits of a distributed antenna system is driving the segment’s revenue growth. Distributed antenna systems eliminate issues related to cellular connectivity and enhance cellular signals. They do so through the installation of antennas both inside and outside of the building. Also, installing a distributed antenna system enhances business communication and improves coverage during conference calls and business meetings.

The public venues segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing focus on improving public safety, especially during any events is a key factor driving the market revenue growth in this segment. The distributed antenna system is a network of antennas that provides wireless coverage throughout an area and enhances network performance. In addition, distributed antenna systems assist responders in keeping constant radio contact with others during an emergency thereby making it an ideal choice for fire stations, police, and other emergency services. The increasing application of distributed antenna systems in public venues can also be attributed to their wide range of advantages. For instance, they have fewer coverage holes and utilize less power.

The market in Europe accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in expanding existing operational capabilities is a key factor driving market revenue growth in this region. For instance, on 10 June 2022, 1NCE, which develops managed connectivity services for low bandwidth Internet of Things (IoT) applications headquartered in Cologne, Germany announced plans to expand its capabilities to China, India, and other countries in Asia Pacific. In addition, the company announced an investment from Japan’s Softbank Corporation. Increasing demand in the region can also be attributed to the rapid advancements in existing technologies such as the incorporation of IoT-based ecosystems in industrial facilities and others.

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/distributed-antenna-system-market



Emergen Research has segmented global distributed antenna system market on the basis of coverage, offering, application, and region:

Coverage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Indoor Outdoor

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Components Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Commercial Public Venues Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Electrochemical Glass Market Size, Share, Trends, By Material (Transition Metal Oxide, Nanocrystal, Polymer, Viologen, Reflective Hydride), By Technology (Passive Glasses, Low E-Glasses, Active Glasses), By Product, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Size, Share, Trends, By Material (Transition Metal Oxide, Nanocrystal, Polymer, Viologen, Reflective Hydride), By Technology (Passive Glasses, Low E-Glasses, Active Glasses), By Product, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028 Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions Market By Component (Platforms and Tools, Services), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence, Others), By End Use (Managed Service Providers, Enterprises, Data Centers) and By Region Forecast to 2028

By Component (Platforms and Tools, Services), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence, Others), By End Use (Managed Service Providers, Enterprises, Data Centers) and By Region Forecast to 2028 Advanced Ceramics Market By Product (Ceramic Coatings, Monolithic, Ceramic Matrix Composites, and Others), By Material (Ferrite, Titanate, Alumina, and Others), By Application (Catalyst Support, Engine Parts, Bio Ceramics, and Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

By Product (Ceramic Coatings, Monolithic, Ceramic Matrix Composites, and Others), By Material (Ferrite, Titanate, Alumina, and Others), By Application (Catalyst Support, Engine Parts, Bio Ceramics, and Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028 Foam Plastics Market , By Product Type (Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polyurethane, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Silicone, Polyvinyl Chloride, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028

, By Product Type (Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polyurethane, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Silicone, Polyvinyl Chloride, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028 Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market , By Product (Mineral Filled, Compounded TPO, Others), By Polymer Type (Homo Polymers, Random Copolymers, Others), By End Use (Automotive, Building & Construction, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Distributed Antenna System Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights