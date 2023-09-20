Photogrammetry Software Market is estimated to be US$ 4.4 billion by 2032; Increasing Demand for 3D Models and Need for Accurate Geospatial Data to Fuel Market Growth – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of “ Photogrammetry Software Market accounted for US$ 1.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 4.4 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.9%”

What is Photogrammetry Software? How big it’s Photogrammetry Software?

Photogrammetry is the technology of obtaining information about the environment and physical objects. Various types of photogrammetry, such as aerial, terrestrial, and stereo photogrammetry, are based on the splitting field of the camera.

A wide variety of applications, such as forensics for crime investigation, film & entertainment, engineering for accurate measurement, real estate, and others, has provided lucrative opportunities in the growth of the Photogrammetry Software Market. Growing construction activities and the use of photogrammetry in various industries with technological innovation are expected to boost the demand for Photogrammetry Software Market growth over the forecast period.

Strategic Development

In June 2022, the SMARTTECH3D launched photogrammetry system for measuring large objects in various industries such as aviation, shipbuilding, automotive and energy for verifying dimensions. The new launched system is use for measuring objects up to 20m in size and with high accuracy of 92 microns.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Type - 3D Reconstruction Software, Based on 3D Scanning, Based on Images & Videos

By Application - Films & Games, 3D Printing, Culture Heritage & Museum, Drones & Robots and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The key players operating the Photogrammetry Software Market includes, Photomodeler Technologies, Autodesk Inc., Agisoft, Pix4D, Acute3D, 3Dflow SR, Skyline Software Systems Inc., NUBIGON Inc., Vexcel Imaging GmbH, Capturing Reality s.r.o., and others.

Recent Trends and Developments in the Photogrammetry Software Market:

Recent trends in the photogrammetry software market include, increased automation and AI integration, a shift towards cloud-based solutions for scalability, the emergence of mobile photogrammetry apps, improved hardware integration with higher-resolution cameras and drones, cross-industry applications beyond mapping and construction, enhanced 3D visualization features, a focus on regulatory compliance for drone usage, and the inclusion of collaboration tools for seamless teamwork. These developments are making photogrammetry technology more accessible and efficient across various industries.

Analyst View:

Wide variety of photogrammetry applications has become a leading factor in market growth. Use in museums, cultural heritage buildings, and the production of films are likely to propel market growth. Growing urbanization and construction activities across the globe and strategic acquisition of companies are further anticipated to increase the demand for Photogrammetry Software Market growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

The Photogrammetry Software Market is estimated to reach a significant value of US$4.4 billion by 2032. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for 3D models and the critical need for accurate geospatial data across various industries. The market is expected to register a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2022 to 2032, indicating strong market expansion. Photogrammetry technology, which encompasses various types such as aerial, terrestrial, and stereo photogrammetry, has found diverse applications. These applications include forensics for crime investigation, film and entertainment industry, engineering for precise measurements, real estate, and more. Technological innovations, such as the launch of advanced photogrammetry systems capable of measuring large objects with high accuracy, are driving the growth of this market.

Here are some key questions the Photogrammetry Software Market:

What is the current market size and growth trajectory of the photogrammetry software market? What are the primary drivers and challenges affecting the growth of the photogrammetry software market? Which industries and applications are the major consumers of photogrammetry software, and what are the specific use cases within these sectors? What are the latest technological advancements in photogrammetry software, such as automation, AI integration, and cloud-based solutions? Who are the key players in the photogrammetry software market, and what are their market strategies and competitive advantages?

