Doron Merdinger of Doroni Aerospace to Speak on eVTOL Innovations at South Florida Space Day Event 2023

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, the leading innovator in sustainable transportation and urban air mobility, is proud to announce that Doron Merdinger, Founder & CEO, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming South Florida Space Day to explore the latest developments in the aerospace and space industries. This highly anticipated event is scheduled for Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the Levan Center of Innovation.



Doron will be a distinguished panelist in the session titled "Unveiling the Skies: UAVs in the Aerospace/Space Economy – Public and Private Perspectives," which is scheduled from 12:30 pm to 1:15 pm ET. His participation underscores Doroni Aerospace's commitment to advancing innovation in the aerospace and space sectors.

South Florida Space Day brings together thought leaders, industry professionals, and innovators to discuss the future of the space economy, technological advancements, and the role of private ventures in shaping the industry. With Doron Merdinger's expertise, the event promises to provide valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities in the space sector.

The event will feature a series of sessions and discussions covering a wide range of topics related to space, innovation, and investment. It aims to foster collaboration and showcase the region's strengths and potential in the space industry.

"I am thrilled to be part of South Florida Space Day representing Doroni Aerospace at this major industry event with other developers, and dreamers to discuss the future of the aerospace industry," said Doron Merdinger, Founder & CEO of Doroni Aerospace. "It's a remarkable opportunity to engage with fellow visionaries to discuss the latest advancements in aerospace technology and explore the limitless possibilities. Together, we'll continue to push the boundaries of innovation and shape the future of transportation.”

For more information about South Florida Space Day, visit www.levancenterspaceday.com.

To learn more about Doroni Aerospace's cutting-edge eVTOL technology and its mission to transform sustainable transportation, please visit www.doroni.io or email the company at info@doroni.io.

Investors interested in becoming part of the future of mobility are invited to explore investment opportunities at: https://invest.doroni.io/.

About Doroni Aerospace:

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni's mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as 'flying cars.' By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between destinations at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel.