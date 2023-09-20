CBD Skin Care Market Size is projected to reach USD 6466.43 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.15%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabidiol (CBD), derived from cannabis resin, is non-intoxicating. Cannabinoid (CBD) is most typically used with oils. CBD oil has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and skin-soothing properties. CBD oil is currently a popular ingredient in skin care and personal care products.

Since marijuana and cannabis-based cosmetics were legalized, CBD-infused skin care products have gained popularity. CBD-infused skin care products are popular because they relax. Anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties make it a promising skin care ingredient. CBD-based skincare products can improve sleep and treat eczema, psoriasis, and acne. CBD-based skin care is popular among cosmetic brands. CBD-infused skin care is marketed as "natural cosmetics" CBD skin care products are expected to become popularity due to their versatility.

Global CBD Skin Care Market: DRIVERS

Cannabis-Derived Skin Care Products Are Gaining Popularity

A surge in the working population around the world has increased spending power and awareness of the range of commodities on the market, boosting sales of quality products. These factors have led to growing global demand for natural and organic personal care items.

People are becoming increasingly familiar with the benefits of CBD skin care products , such as CBD oil in their daily coffee, using it to their skin to relieve pain, consuming it to relieve anxiety, and using it in their sex life.

Social-Media's Impact on Skin Diseases

Because of pollution and UV radiation, which can cause skin burns, blackening, and cancer, consumers are turning to CBD-infused cosmetics and skincare products. Consumers' increased acquaintance with the newest skin care products helps boost sales. Companies increasingly use celebrities to sell their products and spend a lot on advertising.

YouTube and Instagram are important influences on today's society. These portals help people find CBD skin care products. Rising customer awareness of the benefits and availability of new products should benefit the global market in the futur

Global CBD Skin Care Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

Technological Advances and Mergers Create New Opportunities

Recent scientific advances have resulted to innovative CBD extracts and combinations for skin care. CBD-infused goods from multinational firms are capturing new markets and establishing new cash streams. Avon plans to develop vegan skin care products with CBD oil in 2020. As the cannabis beauty industry grows, component approaches vary. These factors boost market growth.

A growing number of technological innovations are driven by a desire to lower production costs and to foster sustainable growth from 2022 to 2030.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 6466.43 million Market Size in 2021 USD 526.09 million CAGR 32.15% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By Location Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Kiehl's LLC, Medical Marijuana, ENDOCA, Elixinol Global ltd, Lord Jones, Icanic Brands Company, Inc., LEEF Organics, The CBD Skincare Co, Kana Skincare, Apothecana, Josie Maran Cosmetics, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, CBD for life, Pacific Roots LLC, Key Market Opportunities Technological Advances and Mergers Create New Opportunities Key Market Drivers Cannabis-Derived Skin Care Products Are Gaining Popularity

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the CBD Skin Care Market.

North America, which had over 45% of the market in 2021, is expected to grow quickest. Demand for CBD skin care products in North America is expected to continue high due to a large client base and the legalization of marijuana. Due to legalization in 33 states and DC, the US possesses the world's largest cannabis market. Cannabis legalization and well-known beauty product makers should boost industry growth in the next years.

CBD-infused skin care products may fuel US customer demand. The FDA Regulation of Cannabidiol (CBD) Products prohibits marijuana but not hemp or cannabis. Manufacturing and selling CBD derivatives is lawful. CBD derivatives may be used as lotions, serums, and ointments.

Asia Pacific will grow rapidly in the future years. China, India, Japan, and Korea are expected to see substantial growth. J-beauty and K-beauty lead the worldwide skincare market, despite cannabis being illegal in Asia. This market is expected to grow rapidly in Asia.

China is one of the main manufacturers of cannabis made from hemp, and the World Bank and IMF expect it to monopolize the market throughout the predicted period. China allows the production and sale of CBD products with a maximum 0.3% THC content from cannabis Sativa fruit, seed oil, and leaf extract. This benefits its use in high-end skincare and luxury cosmetics.

Due to changing legislation, India's CBD skin care market is growing. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 says it's unlawful to produce cannabis in the U.S., although states can allow its commercial or research cultivation.

Key Highlights

The Global CBD Skin Care Market size is predicted to reach at USD 6466.43 million by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 32.15% from 2022 to 2030.

By Source, the Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented into Hemp and Marijuana. CBD skin care products derived from hemp maintained the biggest market share.

By Type, the Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented into Oils, Creams & Moisturizers, Masks & Serums, Cleansers, and Others. In 2021, the market was led by skin care oils containing CBD.

By Region,the Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market share is dominated by North America.

Major Players in Global CBD Skin Care Market

Kiehl’s LLC Medical Marijuana ENDOCA Elixinol Global ltd Lord Jones Icanic Brands Company, Inc. LEEF Organics The CBD Skincare Co Kana Skincare Apothecana Josie Maran Cosmetics FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES CBD for life Pacific Roots LLC Ecogen labs

Global CBD Skin Care Market: Segmentation

BY SOURCE

Hemp

Marijuana

BY TYPE

Oils

Creams & Moisturizers

Masks & Serums

Cleansers

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

