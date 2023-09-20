Global E-commerce Apparel Market Size is projected to reach USD 1087.88 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.85%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-commerce and e-marketplace have changed the garment industry. Online shopping is handy and allows one to stock up on favorite brands. Clothing outsold all other categories, including food and household products, on e-commerce platforms. B2C growth analysis studies from around the world, especially India, show a surge in Internet-driven sales and purchases.

Apparel and accessories are top-earning categories in North America, Western Europe, and developed Asian countries. These countries have more internet shoppers, especially for clothes, than other regions. This figure is often more popular than books and video games. According to reports, e-commerce platforms are helping the apparel fashion market in India.

Demand from developed nations like Europe and North America, where apparel is popular on e-commerce platforms, has helped the market grow. Sales have increased due to more working women, a larger female population, and more female spending power. Celebrities and social media influence manufacturers to create new designs and trends.

Technological Advances Benefit Online Apparel Sales and Returns

Technology is reshaping the online clothes sector. Online clothes companies emphasize customization and prediction. Virtusize, an online fashion expert, uses AI to measure customers' closet clothes to recommend the right size.

People want precisely fitting garments, especially online. IT businesses are developing AI techniques to remove online sizing ambiguities. As a result, online clothes merchants are reporting higher sales and fewer returns.

Smartphone apps help online consumers differentiate goods. AI and data help brands learn shoppers' habits and preferences. Social media and e-commerce platforms create new potential for brands.

E-Acceptance Urbanization and Disposable Income Are Boosting Consumer Commerce

Changing consumer buying patterns, technological improvements, and urbanization will drive market growth. Internet growth and smartphone use also fuel market growth. Middle-class growth and discretionary income fuel market growth. As more individuals use the internet and cellphones, e-commerce clothes will rise.

E-commerce is increasing popularity since buyers can buy things from their homes or offices, fueling market growth. Increased internet penetration has made apparel shopping faster and more convenient, which will fuel market growth during the forecast period. E-commerce companies give savings and easy access to a variety of products, which saves time and money and boosts the market.

Sustainability And ReCommerce Will Create New Opportunities

Since its inception, online fashion has shown tremendous adaptability, which adds to its quick growth. Changes include reCommerce and sustainable practices. "reCommerce" refers to renting, reselling, or giving away used clothing through thrift shops or traditional retail establishments. As a result of the pandemic, people want cost-effective and environmentally responsible items. As more talks take place, reCommerce and sustainability will grow, creating new opportunities.

Because of advances in AI and personalization, it is hard to predict the eCommerce apparel industry's future growth.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 1087.88 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 551.06 billion CAGR 7.85% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Amazon.com, Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, eBay.com, Flipkart, Walmart, Inc., The Home Depot, Inc, Shopify, Inc., JD.com, Inc., Rakuten, Inc., B2W Digital, Groupon, Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Key Market Opportunities Sustainability And ReCommerce Will Create New Opportunities Key Market Drivers Technological Advances Benefit Online Apparel Sales and Returns

Regional Insights

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the Global E-commerce Apparel Market.

Europe owned more than 35% of the worldwide e-commerce apparel market in 2021. This increase is due to growing demand for women's clothes in developed countries, especially the UK, France, and Germany. Europe is a major player in the global garment business due to its fashion trends and extensive acceptance of designer goods. All these factors should fuel the market's growth in this region. Changing client lives and habits also drive market growth over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to increase 8.86% annually from 2022 to 2030 because to growing demand in China, Japan, Malaysia, and India. The region's growing middle class should drive this growth. The rise in internet access and the region's large concentration of middle-class people are crucial factors in this business's expansion. Rising discretionary spending and an expanding labor force stimulate the growth of this sector. Manufacturers are also creating innovative products for young buyers. As a result, regional demand should rise.

Key Highlights

The Global E-commerce Apparel Market Size is predicted to reach at USD 1087.88 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 7.85% from 2022 to 2030. By Type, the Global E-commerce Apparel Market is divided into three segments which are Women's Apparel, Men's Apparel, and Children's Apparel. In 2021, the women's apparel type category generated the most sales. By Region, the Global E-commerce Apparel Market is divided into five regional segments which are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific, the market is predicted to dominate.

Competitive Landscape

Amazon.com, Inc Alibaba Group Holding Limited eBay.com Flipkart Walmart, Inc. The Home Depot, Inc Shopify, Inc. JD.com, Inc. Rakuten, Inc. B2W Digital Groupon, Inc. Best Buy Co. Inc.

Global E-commerce Apparel Market: Segmentation

BY TYPE

Women's Apparel

Men's Apparel

Children's Apparel

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

