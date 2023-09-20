Soundproof Curtains Market to be Worth US$ 4 Billion by 2033 : Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest industry report from Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global soundproof curtains market is projected to expand at 6.4% CAGR and reach a size of US$ 4 billion by the end of 2033. Soundproof curtains are made with dense materials organized in single or multiple layers. These layers typically incorporate vinyl infused with mass, effectively absorbing and attenuating sound. These curtains find widespread applications in both commercial and industrial settings.



Expansion of the soundproof curtains market can be attributed to the heightened public awareness regarding health concerns associated with noise pollution, coupled with advancements in soundproofing materials such as fiberglass, vinyl, and natural wool.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8923

While not achieving the same level of soundproofing as dedicated soundproof windows, soundproof curtains present a cost-effective alternative for sound reduction. Rising demand for competitively priced and aesthetically pleasing products has intensified the demand for soundproof curtains. Soundproof curtains provide control over lighting, sound, and reverberation, assisting in space optimization. They are regarded as a component of the acoustic system and are typically made of polymeric soundproofing and fiberglass insulation.

Acoustic enclosures are frequently used to shield workers from loud noise pollution caused by compressors, pumps, and other devices. However, installation complexity and the high cost of soundproof curtains are affecting their demand to some extent.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 4 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global soundproof curtains market stands at US$ 2.13 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for soundproof curtains is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is estimated to touch US$ 4 billion by the end of 2033.

The market in Germany is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in China is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2033.

Demand for sound-insulating curtains is set to increase at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2033.

Sales of sound-reducing curtains are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



“The market is being propelled by the increasing trend toward eco-friendliness and rising opportunities within the construction sector. The market is also set to benefit from mounting interest in green buildings and growing investments in infrastructure projects in emerging economies,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled In this Report

Great Lakes Textile

Kinetics Noise Control

Amcraft Industrial Curtain Wall

Steel Guard Safety Corp.

Moondream

Acoustical Surfaces

Haining Duletai New Material

eNoise Control

Market Competition

Several prominent companies operate in the sound-insulating curtains market. These include well-established manufacturers with a strong presence in the acoustic and interior design industries.

In October 2021, IKEA, the Swedish furniture retail company, introduced GUNNLAUG, an innovative curtain designed to block light and reduce noise. This soundproof curtain, named GUNNLAUG, possesses unique qualities owing to its composition of chenille yarn and a distinctive weave structure. This fabric absorbs both light and sound, effectively minimizing the impact of reverberations and echoes in medium and high-frequency auditory ranges. The ISO 354 certification further underscores its efficacy, certifying that GUNNLAUG absorbs 50% to 100% more medium- and high-frequency noise frequencies compared to fabrics of similar quality.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8923

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the soundproof curtains market with historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (sound-insulating, sound-reducing, sound-blocking), material (glass wool, plastic foam, rock wool, natural fibers), and end use (commercial, industrial, residential), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Window Blinds Market: Sales of window blinds are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033.

Automotive Curtain Airbags Market: Worldwide sales of automotive curtain airbags are valued at US$ 206.8 million in 2022, and the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 358.4 million by 2032.

Industrial Curtains Market: The industrial curtains market is projected to witness an impressive CAGR of more than 6.7% during the forthcoming years.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog