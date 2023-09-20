Private LTE Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private LTE technology is comparable to 5G network technology and is a sort of long-term evolution. It's identical to 5G base stations, LTE networks, and radio access networks in that it's used (RAN).

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/private-lte-market/request-sample

Wireless Network and Spectrum Deployment Surging Market

Most firms are transitioning to digital platforms, which will boost private LTE. Mbps to Gbps (Gbps) Densification adds micro stations, macro sites, radio access networks, and interior wireless deployments. Private LTE challenges 4G/5G. It's perfect for transferring big data. LTE data transfers can be expensive. Private LTE extends public carrier coverage and stores data on-site for security. Specialized traffic uses private LTE. Low-latency IoT apps give a speedy response. Autonomous cars and remote surgeries are attractive digital services boosting the worldwide private LTE market.

MulteFire can be used to build private LTE and 5G networks . LTE is a powerful, standards-based technology that helps reduce deployment and operational expenses. IoT/IIoT users use proprietary hardware. In September 2019, corporate service-based private LTE networks were introduced on the 3.5MHz spectrum (CRBS). Unlicensed MulteFire lets companies put up private LTE stations without mobile network operators. Regional bands 800/900 and 1.9 MHz. MulteFire's unlicensed spectrum is used by wireless ISPs, companies, and MNOs, Easy-to-implement MulteFire LTE private networks. Thus global market is driven by unlicensed and shared spectrum.

Internet Traffic and 5G Infrastructure Soaring Global Market

AI, cloud computing, and digital platforms increase internet use. Smartwatches and smartphones increase internet demand. Internet powers smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets. Smartphones and the internet drive growth. By 2023, two-thirds of the globe will be online. 66% of the global population will be online in 2023, up from 51% in 2018. Internet traffic growth requires better telecom networks. Global private LTE will rise with Internet traffic. Private LTE's distinctiveness boosts market growth.

The US, China, India, the U.K., France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan have deployed private LTE, supporting industry expansion. AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile are testing proprietary LTE technologies and equipment for 2019 release. China encouraged private LTE and 5G R&D and deployment. Since 2015, China Unicom, China Mobile, and China Telecom have handled wireless investments nationally. These reasons are projected to enhance the global private LTE market.

Ultra-Reliable, Low-Latency Communications and IoT & AI Technologies Providing Opportunities

Private LTE enables latency-sensitive services for autonomous driving, factory automation, remote surgery, mission-essential communications, and VR/AR entertainment. These applications require sub-millisecond latency and fewer than 105 lost packets. URLLC applications require rigorous latency and dependability. Cellular networks experience interference, channel fading, and UE mobility. Private LTE technology supports high reliability, low latency, and optimal multiplexing between URLLC and other traffic. Private LTE rollout must meet high latency and reliability standards for URLLC during the projection period.

4G-IoT was used before. Moderate latency, bandwidth, reliability, 4G IoT performance, and scalability are lower than private LTE, yet enough to establish new business models. Private LTE enables wireless IoT use cases. They support 5G millimeter waves. Massive IoT demands one million devices per square kilometer with low per-device data rates, creating commercial potential. IoT could be $11 trillion by 2025. Private LTE allows more IoT connections per square kilometer than 4G. Private LTE demand will rise since more connections mean cheaper network equipment, easier setup, and faster deployment.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 11.12 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 4.60 billion CAGR 10.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By Location Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AT&T, CISCO System Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Telefonica, Verizon Communication Inc., Vodafone, and ZTE Corporation Key Market Opportunities Ultra-Reliable, Low-Latency Communications and IoT & AI Technologies Providing Opportunities Key Market Drivers Wireless Network and Spectrum Deployment Surging Market

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/private-lte-market

Regional Analysis of Global Private LTE Market

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share. North America has created a connected network by advancing technology, research, and commerce to fulfill end-user demands. In this region, strategic launches of private LTE facilities and tools are rising, driving market growth. Europe is the second contributor to the private LTE market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5%. The European Government's Private LTE requirements require high-quality outdoor and indoor cellular connectivity, which permits a light-touch regulatory environment and may stimulate private LTE adoption in this region.

The private LTE market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness steady growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4%. Due to the rising demand for high-quality information and to remain competitive in the global market, the government is taking proactive steps to improve the networking infrastructure. This has led to government initiatives that boost private LTE throughout Asia-Pacific. LAMEA has the lowest market. The rise in industrial and digital revolutions in LAMEA will also boost private LTE usage.

Competitive Players of Global Private LTE Market:

The competitive key players in the global private LTE market are AT&T, CISCO System Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Telefonica, Verizon Communication Inc., Vodafone, and ZTE Corporation, among these.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/private-lte-market/request-sample

Global Private LTE Market: Segmentation

By Component

Infrastructure

Service

By Technology

Frequency Division Duplexing

Time Division Duplexing

By Spectrum

Licensed Spectrum

Unlicensed Spectrum

Shared Spectrum

By Deployment Model

Centralize

Distributed

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Oil and Gas

Education

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT

Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM

MARKET TRENDS

Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors

MARKET ASSESSMENT

Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Case Study Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis

ESG TRENDS GLOBAL PRIVATE LTE MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS

Global Private LTE Market Introduction By Component

Introduction

Component By Value

Infrastructure

By Value

Service

By Value

By Technology

Introduction

Technology By Value

Frequency Division Duplexing

By Value

Time Division Duplexing

By Value

By Spectrum

Introduction

Spectrum By Value

Licensed Spectrum

By Value

Unlicensed Spectrum

By Value

Shared Spectrum

By Value

By Deployment Model

Introduction

Deployment Model By Value

Centralize

By Value

Distributed

By Value

By Industry Vertical Introduction

Industry Vertical By Value

Healthcare

By Value

Manufacturing

By Value

Government And Defense

By Value

Energy And Utilities

By Value

Oil And Gas

By Value

Education

By Value

Others

By Value

NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Component Introduction

Component By Value

Infrastructure

By Value

Service

By Value

By Technology

Introduction

Technology By Value

Frequency Division Duplexing

By Value

Time Division Duplexing

By Value

By Spectrum

Introduction

Spectrum By Value

Licensed Spectrum

By Value

Unlicensed Spectrum

By Value

Shared Spectrum

By Value

By Deployment Model

Introduction

Deployment Model By Value

Centralize

By Value

Distributed

By Value

By Industry Vertical

Introduction

Industry Vertical By Value

Healthcare

By Value

Manufacturing

By Value

Government And Defense

By Value

Energy And Utilities

By Value

Oil And Gas

By Value

Education

By Value

Others

By Value

U.S.

By Component

Introduction Component By Value Infrastructure By Value Service By Value

By Technology

Introduction Technology By Value Frequency Division Duplexing By Value Time Division Duplexing By Value

By Spectrum

Introduction Spectrum By Value Licensed Spectrum By Value Unlicensed Spectrum By Value Shared Spectrum By Value

By Deployment Model

Introduction Deployment Model By Value Centralize By Value Distributed By Value

By Industry Vertical

Introduction Industry Vertical By Value Healthcare By Value Manufacturing By Value Government And Defense By Value Energy And Utilities By Value Oil And Gas By Value Education By Value Others By Value

Canada

EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Component

Introduction

Component By Value

Infrastructure

By Value

Service

By Value

By Technology

Introduction

Technology By Value

Frequency Division Duplexing

By Value

Time Division Duplexing

By Value

By Spectrum

Introduction

Spectrum By Value

Licensed Spectrum

By Value

Unlicensed Spectrum

By Value

Shared Spectrum

By Value

By Deployment Model

Introduction

Deployment Model By Value

Centralize

By Value

Distributed

By Value

By Industry Vertical

Introduction

Industry Vertical By Value

Healthcare

By Value

Manufacturing

By Value

Government And Defense

By Value

Energy And Utilities

By Value

Oil And Gas

By Value

Education

By Value

Others

By Value

U.K.

By Component

Introduction Component By Value Infrastructure By Value Service By Value

By Technology

Introduction Technology By Value Frequency Division Duplexing By Value Time Division Duplexing By Value

By Spectrum

Introduction Spectrum By Value Licensed Spectrum By Value Unlicensed Spectrum By Value Shared Spectrum By Value

By Deployment Model

Introduction Deployment Model By Value Centralize By Value Distributed By Value

By Industry Vertical

Introduction Industry Vertical By Value Healthcare By Value Manufacturing By Value Government And Defense By Value Energy And Utilities By Value Oil And Gas By Value Education By Value Others By Value

Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe

APAC MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Component

Introduction

Component By Value

Infrastructure

By Value

Service

By Value

By Technology

Introduction

Technology By Value

Frequency Division Duplexing

By Value

Time Division Duplexing

By Value

By Spectrum

Introduction

Spectrum By Value

Licensed Spectrum

By Value

Unlicensed Spectrum

By Value

Shared Spectrum

By Value

By Deployment Model

Introduction

Deployment Model By Value

Centralize

By Value

Distributed

By Value

By Industry Vertical

Introduction

Industry Vertical By Value

Healthcare

By Value

Manufacturing

By Value

Government And Defense

By Value

Energy And Utilities

By Value

Oil And Gas

By Value

Education

By Value

Others

By Value

China

By Component

Introduction Component By Value Infrastructure By Value Service By Value

By Technology

Introduction Technology By Value Frequency Division Duplexing By Value Time Division Duplexing By Value

By Spectrum

Introduction Spectrum By Value Licensed Spectrum By Value Unlicensed Spectrum By Value Shared Spectrum By Value

By Deployment Model

Introduction Deployment Model By Value Centralize By Value Distributed By Value

By Industry Vertical

Introduction Industry Vertical By Value Healthcare By Value Manufacturing By Value Government And Defense By Value Energy And Utilities By Value Oil And Gas By Value Education By Value Others By Value

Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Component

Introduction

Component By Value

Infrastructure

By Value

Service

By Value

By Technology

Introduction

Technology By Value

Frequency Division Duplexing

By Value

Time Division Duplexing

By Value

By Spectrum

Introduction

Spectrum By Value

Licensed Spectrum

By Value

Unlicensed Spectrum

By Value

Shared Spectrum

By Value

By Deployment Model

Introduction

Deployment Model By Value

Centralize

By Value

Distributed

By Value

By Industry Vertical

Introduction

Industry Vertical By Value

Healthcare

By Value

Manufacturing

By Value

Government And Defense

By Value

Energy And Utilities

By Value

Oil And Gas

By Value

Education

By Value

Others

By Value

UAE

By Component

Introduction Component By Value Infrastructure By Value Service By Value

By Technology

Introduction Technology By Value Frequency Division Duplexing By Value Time Division Duplexing By Value

By Spectrum

Introduction Spectrum By Value Licensed Spectrum By Value Unlicensed Spectrum By Value Shared Spectrum By Value

By Deployment Model

Introduction Deployment Model By Value Centralize By Value Distributed By Value

By Industry Vertical

Introduction Industry Vertical By Value Healthcare By Value Manufacturing By Value Government And Defense By Value Energy And Utilities By Value Oil And Gas By Value Education By Value Others By Value

Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA

LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Component

Introduction

Component By Value

Infrastructure

By Value

Service

By Value

By Technology

Introduction

Technology By Value

Frequency Division Duplexing

By Value

Time Division Duplexing

By Value

By Spectrum

Introduction

Spectrum By Value

Licensed Spectrum

By Value

Unlicensed Spectrum

By Value

Shared Spectrum

By Value

By Deployment Model

Introduction

Deployment Model By Value

Centralize

By Value

Distributed

By Value

By Industry Vertical

Introduction

Industry Vertical By Value

Healthcare

By Value

Manufacturing

By Value

Government And Defense

By Value

Energy And Utilities

By Value

Oil And Gas

By Value

Education

By Value

Others

By Value

Brazil

By Component

Introduction Component By Value Infrastructure By Value Service By Value

By Technology

Introduction Technology By Value Frequency Division Duplexing By Value Time Division Duplexing By Value

By Spectrum

Introduction Spectrum By Value Licensed Spectrum By Value Unlicensed Spectrum By Value Shared Spectrum By Value

By Deployment Model

Introduction Deployment Model By Value Centralize By Value Distributed By Value

By Industry Vertical

Introduction Industry Vertical By Value Healthcare By Value Manufacturing By Value Government And Defense By Value Energy And Utilities By Value Oil And Gas By Value Education By Value Others By Value

Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM

COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT

Adoption Matrix Private LTE Market Share By Manufacturers Private LTE Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis

MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT

AT&T

Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments

CISCO System Inc. Deutsche Telekom AG Ericsson Nokia Corporation Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Telefonica Verizon Communication Inc. Vodafone ZTE Corporation

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Data

Secondary Data

Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources

Primary Data

Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries

Secondary And Primary Research

Key Industry Insights

Market Size Estimation

Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection

Research Assumptions

Assumptions

Limitations Risk Assessment

APPENDIX

Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports

DISCLAIMER

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/private-lte-market/toc

Market News:

In November 2020, Nokia corporation partnered with the A1 Austria to enhance LTE and 5G enterprise campus network deployments.

In November 2020, AT & T partnered with a leading IT service provider company, IBM Corporation, to connect its multi-access edge networks (MEC). With IBM hybrid cloud network.

In October 2020, Cisco system partnered with a leading telecommunication service provider, Verizon communication, to provide private LTE and 5G services to the entertainment industry.

News Media

Global private LTE Market Worth USD 4019 Million With a CAGR of 14.3%

Global Broadband Services Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 8.8%

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Cellular IoT Market: Information by Component (Hardware, Software, Device Management, and Signal Processing), Type (2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-LTE-M, NB-IoT, 5G), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Market : Information by End User (Aerospace, Maritime, Military), Frequency (Very High Frequency), Solution (Hardware, Software), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Content Delivery Network Market : Information by Component (Solution and Service), Content Type (Dynamic and Static), Provider Type (Traditional CDN), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Small Cell 5G Network Market: Information by Component (Solution and Services), Radio Technology (Standalone and Non-Standalone), and Region – Forecast till 2030

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com