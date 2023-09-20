Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

A total of 4 bids for ISK 1,080m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 8.90%-9.14% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 580m were accepted in the series at 8.95% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 32,020m.

A total of 10 bids for ISK 3,080m were received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 8.23%-8.40% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 3,080m were accepted in the series at 8.40% yield. In addition, the series will be tapped for ISK 960m for bond lending purposes in relation to market-making. The total amount issued in the series will be ISK 4,040m.

Settlement date will be 27 September 2023.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings.