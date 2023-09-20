[New Report] PET-CT Scanner Device Market is estimated to be US$ 4.35 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7%– By PMI

Covina, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is PET-CT scanner device Market?



A PET-CT scanner device, also known as a PET-CT scanner or simply a PET-CT, is a cutting-edge medical imaging tool that combines two powerful imaging techniques: Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Computed Tomography (CT). This hybrid imaging device plays a crucial role in diagnosing and staging various medical conditions, particularly cancer.

The trend towards personalized medicine in cancer treatment relies on precise diagnostic tools like PET-CT to tailor therapies to individual patients, which further drives the demand for PET-CT Scanner Device Market . Hybrid imaging modalities like PET-CT and PET-MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) are gaining prominence as they offer complementary information, allowing for more accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.

Recent highlights:

In June 2023, Siemens Launched new PET/CT Scanner that builds on the established performance of the Biograph Vision and delivers a time of flight (TOF) of 178 picoseconds (ps)—reportedly the industry’s fastest TOF at SNMMI 2023. The Biograph Vision.X PET/CT scanner strengthens the base of our Biograph Vision system and exemplifies our continuous dedication to being the industry leader in time of flight for enhanced lesion detection and increased anatomical detail.

Request a Sample Copy of the Market Research Report on PET-CT Scanner Device Market:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3644

(A sample of this report is available upon request. The report sample includes a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a graphical introduction to regional analysis, top market competitors with revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Report Scope:

Attributes Details PET-CT Scanner Device Market Value (2022) US$ 2.29Bn PET-CT Scanner Device Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 4.35Bn PET-CT Scanner Device Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 6.7%

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/3644

Some of the Top key players in PET-CT Scanner Device Market are:

General Electric Co.

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Positron Corporation

Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd

Mediso Ltd.

Market Insights and Analyst view:

PET-CT is increasingly used for cardiac imaging to assess blood flow, viability, and detect heart conditions. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth in this application. Access to cutting-edge medical technologies, such as PET-CT scanners, is improving in emerging regions, particularly in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Prominent Growth Driving Factors:

Here are some key factors contributing to the growth of the PET-CT scanner device market:

Increasing Incidence of Cancer: The rising prevalence of cancer, including various types such as lung, breast, and prostate cancer, has driven the demand for PET-CT scanners. These devices are crucial in cancer diagnosis, staging, and treatment planning. Technological Advancements: Continuous technological advancements in PET-CT scanner devices have led to improved image quality, reduced scan times, and enhanced patient comfort. These innovations attract healthcare facilities and encourage them to upgrade their equipment. Growing Aging Population: The aging population is more susceptible to various diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative conditions, necessitating advanced diagnostic tools like PET-CT scanners for early detection and monitoring. Rising Awareness and Healthcare Expenditure: Increasing awareness about the benefits of early disease detection and a simultaneous increase in healthcare spending by both governments and private organizations have boosted the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies like PET-CT scanners. Expansion in Oncology Applications: PET-CT scanners are widely used in oncology for tumor detection, assessment of treatment response, and planning radiation therapy. As oncology continues to be a primary focus of healthcare, the demand for these devices remains strong.

Conclusion:

The PET-CT scanner device market was characterized by steady growth driven by increasing demand for advanced diagnostic imaging, especially in oncology. Technological advancements and the rising incidence of diseases like cancer are key drivers. Market dynamics varied by region, influenced by healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement policies, and cost considerations. The competitive landscape was robust, fostering innovation. However, the COVID-19 pandemic introduced short-term disruptions in the supply chain and operational challenges for the industry.

The report provides answers to questions such as:

Which regions or countries are the primary consumers of PET-CT scanners, and what factors influence market dynamics in these areas? What are the most common applications of PET-CT scanners in the medical field, and how do they contribute to patient care? What role do technological advancements play in the PET-CT scanner market, and what recent innovations have had a significant impact? How do pricing and reimbursement policies affect the adoption of PET-CT scanners by healthcare facilities? How has the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the PET-CT scanner market, both in terms of demand and supply chain disruptions? What are the challenges and opportunities faced by companies operating in the PET-CT scanner device market?

Unlock Your Potential: Requesting Customization:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3644

Please Find Below Some Related Reports:

Medical Imaging Equipment Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 Nuclear Imaging Market - Growing demand for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment by use of nuclear imaging

Growing demand for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment by use of nuclear imaging Advanced (3d/4d) Visualization Systems Market - Increasing demand for advanced medical imaging and diagnostic technologies in healthcare.

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube