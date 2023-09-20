PET-CT Scanner Devices Market to Exceed USD 310.4 million by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 3.1% Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global PET-CT scanner devices market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 310.4 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for PET-CT scanner devices is expected to close at US$ 242.9 million .



The rising prevalence of cancer worldwide is a significant driver for the PET-CT scanner market. PET-CT plays a crucial role in cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment planning, and monitoring of treatment response.

Competitive Landscape

The global PET-CT scanner devices market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global PET-CT scanner devices market report:

Bruker Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Mediso Ltd.

MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

MR Solutions

Neusoft Corporation

SOFIE

Canon, Inc.

United Imaging Healthcare Co.



Key Developments in the PET-CT scanner devices

Siemens Healthineers launched the Biograph Vision Quadra, a PET-CT scanner with extended field of view (FoV) technology. It offers improved image quality, reduced scan times, and enhanced diagnostic capabilities.

Continuous advancements in PET-CT technology have improved image quality, accuracy, and diagnostic capabilities. Innovations such as time-of-flight (TOF) PET and improved CT resolution contribute to enhanced diagnostic accuracy and drive the market demand.

The trend toward personalized medicine requires precise and tailored treatment approaches. PET-CT scans assist in identifying specific biomarkers and molecular targets, guiding personalized treatment strategies, and are expected to boost market growth.

PET-CT scanners are extensively used in oncology for cancer staging, treatment planning, and assessment of treatment response. The growing burden of cancer worldwide fuels the demand for PET-CT scanner devices globally.

PET-CT scanners are essential tools in clinical research, drug development, and clinical trials. They help evaluate the effectiveness of new drugs and therapies, driving demand in the pharmaceutical industry.

PET-CT scanners are increasingly used for a broader range of applications, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, and infectious disease imaging. This diversification of applications has expanded the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the PET-CT scanner devices market was valued at US$ 235.6 million

By modality, the portable segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the diagnosis segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the hospital segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

PET-CT Scanner Devices Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing popularity of PET-CT scanner devices due to their evaluation of cancer treatment is generating demand across the globe.

The increasing technological advancements in PET-CT technology have improved imaging quality, reduced radiation exposure, and enhanced diagnostic accuracy. This has made PET-CT scans more effective and safer, driving their adoption.

PET-CT Scanner Devices Market- Regional Analysis

North America remains the prominent market for PET-CT scanner devices Growing cancer rates and investments in healthcare infrastructure support market growth driving the market demand in the region. Technological advancements and a favorable reimbursement landscape further drive market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the PET-CT scanner devices market due to its expanding healthcare infrastructure, large population, and an increasing focus on early disease detection, particularly cancer. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increased healthcare spending in countries like China and India boost the market demand.

PET-CT Scanner Devices Market – Key segments

Modality

Portable/Stationary

Bench-top

Slice Count

<64

64

>64



Application

Diagnosis Oncology Cardiology Neurology

Research



End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



