A whopping 30% CAGR Expected for the Social Commerce Market between 2023 and 2033, reaching US$ 13,040.3 Billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global social commerce market is projected to achieve a value of approximately US$ 945.92 billion by the year 2023. The widespread use of social commerce is predicted to exceed US$ 13,040.3 billion by 2033. According to Future Market Insights, there is an expected annual growth rate of around 30% in the demand for social commerce between the years 2023 and 2033.



The social commerce industry is experiencing rapid growth, as customers are shifting their online shopping behavior towards this innovative platform. The convenience, influence, and opportunities it provides make social commerce a highly attractive option for customers, leading to a bright future for the market.

The adoption of social commerce is being driven by the impact of social media on purchasing decisions. Consumers are increasingly influenced by products that have been recommended or seen by someone they trust, and with the growing number of interested buyers on platforms such as Pinterest, Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram, the market is expected to continue to grow. Additionally, social commerce provides a unique branding opportunity for merchants and brands, as they can combine social media and e-commerce to enhance their presence and engage with customers through daily content.

Social commerce is not just for large corporations, as it also provides significant opportunities for small businesses and individuals. Consumers are more likely to purchase from small businesses through social commerce compared to traditional e-commerce sites. With the increasing amount of time people spend on social media platforms, small businesses can reach a wider audience and increase their sales.

The social commerce market is also being driven by changes in consumer preferences and attitudes. With advancements in mobile technology and the desire for instant customer service, consumers are looking for new ways to engage with brands using technology. Younger generations, such as millennials and Gen Z, are dominating the social commerce industry, with over 60% of purchases made through social media platforms.

While the future of the social commerce industry looks bright, there are also challenges affecting its growth. Concerns about the collection and potential misuse of personal information by social media platforms are a growing concern among users, and this trend has the potential to hinder the market growth. To mitigate these risks, retailers and vendors are partnering with third-party payment platforms to offer a safer and more secure payment environment to consumers, and these long-term concerns are expected to be addressed shortly.

Key Takeaways from the Social Commerce Market Report:

The social commerce industry in the United States is likely to account for approximately 40% of the global market.

is likely to account for approximately of the global market. The German social commerce industry is expected to account for around 20% of the global market.

of the global market. The Asia Pacific social commerce industry is expected to account for around 30% of the global market.

of the global market. The South Korean social commerce industry is likely to account for approximately 15% of the global market.

of the global market. With a market share of 56% in 2022, the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment dominated the social commerce industry.

in 2022, the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment dominated the social commerce industry. During the forecast period, the customer-to-customer (C2C) segment is expected to grow at a 28% CAGR.

The apparel industry dominated the social commerce industry in 2022, accounting for approximately 23.4% of total revenue during the forecast period.

of total revenue during the forecast period. The personal and beauty care segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 36.2%.

“The social commerce market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2033. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate, and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon,” lead analyst Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

In recent years, several new entrants have joined the market, including Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (Meesho), Pinduoduo Inc., Roposo, Snap, Inc., Trell Shop, Twitter, Inc., Xiaohongshu, and Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. These players are leveraging their unique strengths, such as advanced technologies, innovative products, and improved customer experience to increase their market share.

To remain competitive, the leading players are continuously investing in research and development to develop new products and technologies. They are also expanding their product offerings and entering new markets to increase their market share and customer base.

The market is highly fragmented and highly competitive, and the players are focusing on improving their distribution networks and partnerships with retailers to reach new customers. The social commerce market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, and the competition is expected to become even more intense as new players enter the market.

Leading Key Players in the Social Commerce Market:

Alibaba

Amazon

Taobao

Pinterest Inc.

Trell Shop

Poshmark

TikTok (Douyin)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook)

Etsy, Inc.

Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (Meesho)

Roposo

Snap Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc.

WeChat (Weixin)

Yunji Sharing Technology Co. Ltd.

Twitter Inc.

Xiaohongshu



Social Commerce Markey Segmentation

By Business Model

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Consumer to Consumer (C2C)



By Product Type

Personal & Beauty Care

Apparels

Accessories

Home Products

Health Supplements

Food & Beverage

Others



By Platform/Sales Channel

Video Commerce (Live stream + Pre-recorded)

Social Network-led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World



About the Author

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

