CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Globe Life Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – GL

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation whether certain directors and officers of Globe Life Inc. (“Globe Life”) (NYSE: GL) breached their fiduciary duties to Globe Life and its shareholders. If you are a Globe Life shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Globe Life’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Globe Life in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Globe Life and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On February 24, 2023, Insider published an article describing pervasive misogyny and toxic workplace conditions at Arias Agency, a top state general agent of American Income Life Insurance Company (“AIL”), Globe Life’s largest insurance subsidiary.

What You Can Do

If you are a Globe Life shareholder, you may have legal claims against Globe Life’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

