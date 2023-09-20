Protein Expression Systems Market; The Biopharmaceutical Industry's Expanding Demand for Recombinant Proteins, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Therapeutic Proteins is a Major Driver to Fuel Protein Expression Systems Market Growth-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Expression is the method in which proteins are synthesized, modified and regulated in living organisms or also used in manufacturing of proteins. Yeast, bacteria, insects or mammalian systems are various protein expression systems.

Growing use of expression systems in research & development activities in commercial production of enzymes has become a leading factor in market growth. Further, growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with rising geriatric population and advancement in technology has fruitful the demand for Protein Expression Systems market growth.

Key Highlights:

In March 2022, ProteoGenix launched new ‘XtenCHO Transient Expression System’ to improve biologics development. The new developed mammalian cell-based expression host has ability to achieve up to ten times higher yield and thus, aim to simplify the recombinant protein production.

Analyst View:

The increase in the usage of protein expression products and services, has been leading to a rising demand for Protein Biologics, which in turn is driving the growth of this market. The rise in cases of diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and genetic disorders are increasing, eventually leading to the growth of the Protein Expression Systems market growth.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Product - Instruments, Reagents, Services, and Other Products.

By Application- Cell culture, Protein purification, Membrane Proteins, and Transfection technologies.

By Expression System- Cell-Free, Bacterial, Yeast, Algal, Insect, Mammalian, and Others.

By End-Users - Academia, Industry, and Others. Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

EMD Millipore

Life Technologies Corporation

Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

TAKARA BIO INC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

New England Biolabs Inc.

Protein Expression Systems Market market growth:

Biopharmaceutical Industry Expansion: The biopharmaceutical industry has been growing rapidly, with an increasing focus on the development of biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and therapeutic proteins. Protein expression systems are crucial for the production of these biologics, driving the demand for expression systems.

The biopharmaceutical industry has been growing rapidly, with an increasing focus on the development of biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and therapeutic proteins. Protein expression systems are crucial for the production of these biologics, driving the demand for expression systems. Advancements in Genetic Engineering: Innovations in genetic engineering techniques, including CRISPR-Cas9 and synthetic biology, have improved the efficiency and versatility of protein expression systems. Researchers can now customize host cells and optimize expression for specific proteins, enhancing productivity.

Innovations in genetic engineering techniques, including CRISPR-Cas9 and synthetic biology, have improved the efficiency and versatility of protein expression systems. Researchers can now customize host cells and optimize expression for specific proteins, enhancing productivity. Increased Research and Development Activities: Growing investments in research and development, both in academia and the biotechnology industry, have led to increased demand for protein expression systems. These systems are used in a wide range of applications, including basic research, drug discovery, and biomanufacturing.

Growing investments in research and development, both in academia and the biotechnology industry, have led to increased demand for protein expression systems. These systems are used in a wide range of applications, including basic research, drug discovery, and biomanufacturing. Technological Advancements: Continuous improvements in protein expression technologies, such as cell-free systems, cell-based systems, and insect cell systems, have made it easier to produce complex and high-value proteins. These advancements have expanded the market's potential .

Continuous improvements in protein expression technologies, such as cell-free systems, cell-based systems, and insect cell systems, have made it easier to produce complex and high-value proteins. These advancements have expanded the market's potential Growing Demand for Recombinant Proteins: Recombinant proteins have diverse applications, from therapeutics to industrial enzymes and diagnostics. The demand for high-quality, recombinant proteins has driven the adoption of advanced expression systems.

Key questions answered in Protein Expression Systems Market:

What is the current size of the Protein Expression Systems Market?

What are the key drivers of market growth?

What are the challenges and obstacles in the Protein Expression Systems Market?

What are the market trends?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the market segments and their growth prospects?

What are the geographic regions driving market growth?

What are the pricing trends in the market?

What are the regulatory and compliance factors affecting the market?

What are the future growth prospects and forecasts?

What are the opportunities for innovation and disruption in the market?

What are the market entry and expansion strategies?

What are the recent mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in the market?

