CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ACIW

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (“ACI Worldwide”) (NASDAQ: ACIW) breached their fiduciary duties to ACI Worldwide and its shareholders. If you are an ACI Worldwide shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of ACI Worldwide’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage ACI Worldwide in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to ACI Worldwide, and whether ACI Worldwide and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On June 27, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced a $25 million penalty against ACI Worldwide for illegally processing $2.3 billion in mortgage payments with Mr. Cooper (formerly known as Nationstar).

What You Can Do

If you are an ACI Worldwide shareholder, you may have legal claims against ACI Worldwide’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

