Fluid Cooled RF Ablation Market; Rise in prevalence of chronic pain is expected to foster the Market Growth– By PMI

Covina, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluid-cooled radiofrequency (RF) ablation is an advanced medical procedure used to treat various medical conditions, particularly in the field of interventional radiology and minimally invasive surgery. It involves the use of specialized catheters and equipment to precisely deliver thermal energy in the form of radiofrequency waves to targeted tissues or lesions.

Fluid-cooled RF ablation is currently used in cardiology (e.g., for treating arrhythmias), oncology (e.g., for tumor ablation), and pain management (e.g., for nerve ablation). The development of new catheters and techniques may open up additional therapeutic areas, increasing the Fluid Cooled RF Ablation Market reach.

Key Highlights –

In June 2017, FDA Clears First RF Ablation Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain. Based on a multi-center trial of 151 patients, the FDA approved Coolief. Of these patients, 74.1% experienced pain relief of at least 50% after six months, and 65.4% indicated that their pain relief remained the same after 12 months.

Analyst View –

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as atrial fibrillation, cancer, and chronic pain conditions is driving the demand for minimally invasive treatment options like fluid-cooled RF ablation. As the global population ages, the incidence of these diseases is expected to rise, further fueling market growth.

"Get your hands on a free sample copy pdf by clicking now"

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/2866

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Dual Fluid-cooled RF Ablation

By Application - Surgery, Pain Management Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Medtronic Plc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Jude Medical (Abbott)

CONMED Corporation

AngioDynamics

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Olympus Corporation

AtriCure

"Get your hands on a free sample copy by clicking now"

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/2866

Key questions answered in Fluid Cooled RF Ablation Market:

What are the future prospects for the Fluid Cooled RF Ablation Market?

What are the challenges and barriers faced by companies in the Fluid Cooled RF Ablation Market?

What are the strategies for companies entering or expanding their presence in the Fluid Cooled RF Ablation Market?

What are the different product types and applications within the Fluid Cooled RF Ablation Market?

What is the projected growth rate of this market in the near future?

What is the current market size for Fluid Cooled RF Ablation devices?

Fluid Cooled RF Ablation Market growth:

Increased Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: There is a growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures due to benefits such as reduced pain, shorter recovery times, and lower risk of complications. Fluid cooled RF ablation is often used in minimally invasive treatments for conditions like cancer, chronic pain, and cardiac arrhythmias.

There is a growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures due to benefits such as reduced pain, shorter recovery times, and lower risk of complications. Fluid cooled RF ablation is often used in minimally invasive treatments for conditions like cancer, chronic pain, and cardiac arrhythmias. Advancements in Technology: Ongoing technological advancements in Fluid Cooled RF Ablation devices have improved their precision, effectiveness, and safety. These innovations can attract both healthcare providers and patients, driving market growth.

Ongoing technological advancements in Fluid Cooled RF Ablation devices have improved their precision, effectiveness, and safety. These innovations can attract both healthcare providers and patients, driving market growth. Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and chronic pain conditions is increasing globally. Fluid Cooled RF Ablation can be an effective treatment option for these conditions, leading to higher demand for related devices.

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and chronic pain conditions is increasing globally. Fluid Cooled RF Ablation can be an effective treatment option for these conditions, leading to higher demand for related devices. Aging Population: With the aging population, there is an increased need for medical treatments and interventions. Older individuals are more susceptible to conditions that may require RF ablation procedures, such as osteoarthritis or cardiac arrhythmias.

With the aging population, there is an increased need for medical treatments and interventions. Older individuals are more susceptible to conditions that may require RF ablation procedures, such as osteoarthritis or cardiac arrhythmias. Expansion into Emerging Markets: Manufacturers often seek opportunities in emerging markets where healthcare infrastructure is developing. This expansion into new regions can drive market growth.

Manufacturers often seek opportunities in emerging markets where healthcare infrastructure is developing. This expansion into new regions can drive market growth. Clinical Efficacy: As more clinical studies and evidence support the efficacy of Fluid Cooled RF Ablation in treating various medical conditions, healthcare providers are likely to adopt this technology more widely.

As more clinical studies and evidence support the efficacy of Fluid Cooled RF Ablation in treating various medical conditions, healthcare providers are likely to adopt this technology more widely. Reimbursement Policies: Favorable reimbursement policies by healthcare payers and governments can significantly impact the adoption of Fluid Cooled RF Ablation procedures.

Other related Reports:

Protein Purification and Isolation Market : Increasing adoption of new technologies and smart solutions with the help of artificial intelligence is the next revolution in patient care that is driving the growth of the market. Protein Labelling Market : By Product (Enzymes, Kits and Services), By Labeling Method (In-Vitro Labelling and In-vivo Labelling ), By Application (Cell-Based Assay, Mass Spectroscopy, Fluorescence Microscopy, Immunological Technique, and Protein Microarray), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 IVD Contract Manufacturing Services Market : Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube