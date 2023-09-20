Business Growth Assessment Tool from Chief Outsiders Delivers Fast and Effective CEO Guidance to Accelerate Growth

HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Outsiders, the nation’s largest provider of Fractional Executive Services to grow mid-market companies, recently launched an online business growth assessment tool, the Growth Gears™ Assessment, to help business leaders rapidly identify opportunities to accelerate business growth.

“We built a firm where the world’s best growth executives come to do the best work of their careers, surrounded by peers they love to learn from,” said Art Saxby, CEO, Chief Outsiders. “The new Growth Gears Assessment will help CEOs self-assess their organizations’ current effectiveness, and begin the process of improving their sales and marketing performance."

Measures Readiness to Achieve Sustainable Business Growth

The Growth Gears Assessment from Chief Outsiders covers key questions related to a company’s growth posture. On average, it takes less than 10 minutes to complete the 16 questions about insight, strategy, execution, and performance.

Responses to the Growth Gears Assessment questions yield an instant Growth Gears Score, which measures readiness to achieve sustainable business growth.

In addition to the Growth Gears Score, participants receive a customized report with detailed and actionable recommendations based on their responses. The report includes links to powerful resources to help them on their journey to drive growth, such as team exercises and educational blog posts, eBooks, and videos.

In the future, Chief Outsiders leadership intends to use the results compiled from numerous Growth Gears Assessments to deliver benchmarking data by industry and segment.

Identify Immediate Opportunities to Increase Revenue

Participants in the Growth Gears Assessment will also enjoy the opportunity to review their results with a Chief Outsiders CMO or CSO Fractional Executive. These discussions serve to clarify the company's growth challenges and opportunities, providing insight into current market alignment and strategy.

Business leaders will identify immediate opportunities to increase revenue and discover how to close gaps identified in the assessment.

Chief Outsiders will introduce the assessment at a LinkedIn Live event on Wednesday, September 27th. Register here to attend.

Growth Gears Assessment Early Results

Early results from completed Growth Gears Assessments indicate that respondents tend to score low in the area of “routes to market optimized for buyers and profitability.” Leaders taking the assessment scored highest in “meeting customer retention targets” and “sales and marketing team alignment.”

“I liked how quickly one could take the assessment,” said one respondent. "And I'm a big fan of the tools and growth frameworks." Another executive said, "The recommendations are accurate and there's a lot here."

Discussions with other Chief Outsiders Fractional Executives about the assessments included an “excellent conversation about voice of the customer (VOC), how the business operates, what it does well, and where leaders want to improve.”

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,850 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.