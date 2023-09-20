New CEO appointed

As mentioned in announcement 11/2023 the Company and CEO/CFO Anders Fink Vadsholt entered into a severance agreement at May 30th 2023, where Mr. Vadsholt would step down as CEO/CFO of the Company no later than October 1st 2023, or when a replacement had been found.

The company has today signed an CEO agreement with Jakob Bendtsen who will be the new CEO of the company as from the October 1st 2023. Jakob Bendtsen will continue in his role as board member.

Chairman Michael Hove states: I’m happy to welcome Jakob Bendtsen in the company as our new CEO. Jakob has the perfect profile and competencies to lead the company forward in the search for a new activity for the company.

Furthermore, on behalf of the board I would like to acknowledge Anders Fink Vadsholt for his dedicated work during the past 1.5 year as CEO/CFO to hand over the activity and preparing the company for a new activity. I wish Anders all the best in the future”.

Herlev, September 20nd, 2023

The Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact

Michael Hove, Chairman of the board +45 28 12 66 09

