SYNERGIE MAINTAINS ITS PROFITABILITY

AND GROWTH IN AN UNCERTAIN

ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

Turnover: €1,511.0 MILLION (+5.6%)

EBITDA: €75.8 MILLION (-6.3%)

Consolidated net profit: €41.2 MILLION (-%)



The Board of Directors of SYNERGIE met on 20 September 2023 and approved the consolidated

half-year financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023. The limited review procedures

for these financial statements are complete and the corresponding report is being issued.





