Gravity Diagnostics Expands Testing Services to Include Xylazine Detection: A Crucial Advancement in Ensuring Public Safety

[[Covington, KY] – [9/20/23] – Gravity Diagnostics, a leading clinical toxicology laboratory, is announcing a significant expansion of their testing services. They are now offering comprehensive testing for Xylazine, a powerful sedative and muscle relaxant. This groundbreaking addition to their testing portfolio demonstrates their unwavering commitment to advancing public health and safety.

Xylazine, originally developed as a veterinary drug, has increasingly found its way into illicit drug markets. As a potent central nervous system depressant, it poses serious risks to both users and the communities in which it is circulating. According to the CDC, the number of deaths from illicitly manufactured fentanyl containing Xylazine rose by 276% from January 2019 to June 2022. By including Xylazine in their testing menu, Gravity Diagnostics aims to address the growing concerns surrounding its use and provide critical information to healthcare providers.

**Why Testing for Xylazine is Essential: **

**Enhancing Patient Safety**: Xylazine is frequently employed as an adulterant in street drugs, particularly in opioids such as fentanyl and heroin. Its inclusion in illicit substances significantly heightens the danger of overdose and adverse health consequences. The identification of Xylazine in drug samples empowers healthcare providers to make well-informed choices regarding patient care and the selection of treatment strategies.

**Advancing Harm Reduction**: Awareness of the presence of Xylazine in illicit drugs can equip harm reduction organizations, substance use disorder treatment providers and community outreach programs to educate at-risk populations more effectively about the potential hazards and risks associated with its usage. Providing education that Narcan, a life-saving medication that, when given in time, can reverse an overdose from opioids—including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications, is ineffective against Xylazine is crucial so that other life-saving tips can be taught and adopted.

**Public Health Surveillance**: Monitoring the prevalence of Xylazine in drug supplies is essential for public health agencies to implement targeted interventions and strategies to combat its spread and mitigate harm.

**Benefits of Choosing Gravity Diagnostics for Xylazine Testing: **

**Accurate and Reliable Results**: Gravity Diagnostics is renowned for its state-of-the-art testing technologies and highly trained staff, ensuring the utmost accuracy and reliability in Xylazine detection.

**Rapid Turnaround Time**: Gravity Diagnostics understands the urgency of toxicology testing, and their commitment to providing rapid results ensures that healthcare professionals and substance use disorder treatment centers can make timely decisions.

**Customized Solutions**: Gravity Diagnostics offers customizable testing panels and solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of their clients, ensuring they receive the most relevant information.

**Commitment to Safety**: Gravity Diagnostics' mission is to improve public safety and health, and by offering Xylazine testing, they are taking a proactive step towards achieving this goal.

Gravity Diagnostics is proud to be at the forefront of innovative testing services, and the addition of Xylazine testing to their toxicology menu reaffirms their dedication to making a difference in their communities. They invite healthcare providers, substance use disorder treatment centers, public health departments and all concerned stakeholders to join with them in the fight against the detrimental impacts the illicit use of Xylazine has caused in our communities.

For more information about their Xylazine testing services or to inquire about their comprehensive toxicology solutions, please contact them at info@gravitydiagnostics.com

About Gravity Diagnostics:

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, upper respiratory, toxicology, pharmacogenetics, sexually transmitted infections, and blood hematology. The company is an advocate for physicians, patients, and their communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently serves over 1,000 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

