Edgefolio The first DeFi managed fund that brings a new level of sophistication to the market.

Embrace the luxury of passive income as we utilize our proprietary cutting-edge algorithm to magnify returns, ensuring substantial profitability for our NFT and $EFOLIO holders. In essence, EdgeFund regularly distributes the profits generated through our privately-operated DeFi trading strategy, rewarding our holders with automated and effortless ETH.



In a ground breaking move within the world of cryptocurrency, EdgeFund has so far distributed a total of 20ETH in rewards to its token and NFT holders. This first distribution demonstrates the fund's commitment to its shareholders and highlights the growing interest in DeFi profit sharing. By sharing the profit generated from algorithmic trading with supporters of the project, Edgefolio has set a remarkable precedent for financial inclusivity and shared prosperity in a hectic trading environment.



Three reasons why you should have $EFOLIO in your portfolio today





Automated Profit Sharing

EdgeFund Managed Account

EdgePool Staking Rewards

50% to 100 NFT Holders

25% to $EFOLIO Staking Pool

Claim Rewards Weekly

30-Day Locking Intervals

In the same way that AI revolutionized content creation, Edgefolio is revolutionizing DeFi profitability by way of automated and managed distribution. Large institutional fund managers make it near impossible for the average crypto investor to benefit from fund appreciation due to high entry barriers and long-term investment approaches in blue-chip coins. Edgefolio and the introduction of EdgeFund marks the beginning of a new age for DeFi profit sharing that provides regular ETH dividends to NFT and Token holders.Join us as we pave the way for a smarter, more efficient future in the world of decentralized finance. Be part of the EdgeFolio revolution and witness how effortless profitability feels!Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.