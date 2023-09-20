Bendigo and Adelaide Bank selects nCino to transform its business banking

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced that Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, a leading Australian bank, has selected nCino to enhance and simplify their business banking operations. This decision was part of the bank’s broader strategy to reduce complexity in its operations, deliver the best experience for their customers and employees, and accelerate growth.



nCino is a cloud-based, purpose-built banking platform that will help Bendigo and Adelaide Bank achieve their digital transformation goals by automating processes, facilitating the Bank’s ability to enhance compliance, and empowering its bankers. By introducing nCino into their operations, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank will leverage intelligent automation, streamline processes, deliver a faster time to decision and enable their bankers to devote more time on building relationships with customers.

“We are pleased to partner with nCino as we step up our efforts to simplify our business,” said Adam Rowse, Chief Customer Success Officer for Business Bank & Agribusiness at Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. “Our goal is to deliver our customers and staff with best-in-class user experience and to streamline our operations so that we can move at pace while delivering sustainable growth.”

“We are a partner of choice for progressive banks globally, with a proven track record of helping them scale efficiently, improve customer experience, and innovate at speed,” said Mark Bernhardi, Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand at nCino. “We are very excited to partner with the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank team on their current transformation journey towards streamlining processes and creating a frictionless experience for their customers and staff.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,850 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.



About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is Australia’s better big bank, with more than 7,000 staff helping our over 2 million customers to achieve their financial goals. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s vision is to be Australia’s bank of choice, by feeding into the prosperity of customers and their communities.

