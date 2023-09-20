Cyber Insurance Market Size In-depth Analysis Suggests Huge Growth Potential at 25.7%, Value to Reach USD 97.6 Billion in 2032

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cyber Insurance Market Size accounted for USD 10.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 97.6 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Cyber Insurance Market Highlights and Key Statistics:

The Global Cyber Insurance Market is projected to experience a robust growth rate of 25.7% CAGR, with expectations to reach a valuation of USD 97.6 billion by 2032, from USD 10.1 billion in 2022.

North America, given its high digital adoption and regulatory landscape, led the market in 2022 with a significant share of 36%.

The stand-alone segment is the market leader, accounting for over 57% of the market share in 2022.

The BFSI segment accounted for more than 26% of the revenue share in 2022, making it the largest end-use industry.

The increasing number of high-profile cyber breaches and the associated financial implications have heightened awareness and driven demand for cyber insurance policies.



Cyber Insurance Market Report Coverage:

Market Cyber Insurance Market Cyber Insurance Market Size 2022 USD 10.1 Billion Cyber Insurance Market Forecast 2032 USD 97.6 Billion Cyber Insurance Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 22.2% Cyber Insurance Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Cyber Insurance Market Base Year 2022 Cyber Insurance Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Component, By Insurance Type, By Organization Size, By End Use Industry, And By Geography Cyber Insurance Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AIG (American International Group), Chubb, Zurich Insurance Group, Allianz, AXA, Travelers Insurance, Beazley, Hiscox, Liberty Mutual, CNA Financial, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, and Marsh & McLennan.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Cyber Insurance Market Overview and Analysis:

The trajectory of the Cyber Insurance market is undeniably upward. With businesses increasingly relying on digital platforms and infrastructure, the potential risks and vulnerabilities they face have expanded. Cyber insurance not only provides financial relief post a cyber incident but also offers risk management tools and services to prevent breaches. However, the dynamic nature of cyber threats and the lack of historical data pose challenges in underwriting and pricing policies.

Latest Cyber Insurance Market Trends and Innovations:

The integration of AI and machine learning tools to assess and predict cyber risks more accurately.

Rise of tailored insurance solutions for specific industries, recognizing the unique cyber challenges each sector faces.

Increased emphasis on proactive risk management services, including cybersecurity audits and training, as part of insurance packages.

Growing demand for policies covering ransomware attacks, given their rising prevalence.

Evolution of policies to cover intangible losses, such as reputational damage, following a cyber incident.



Major Growth Drivers of the Cyber Insurance Market:

The surge in digital transformation initiatives across industries has expanded the cyber attack surface. This means that there are now more opportunities for cyber attackers to exploit vulnerabilities in systems and networks. Increasing regulatory requirements are mandating businesses to have adequate cyber risk management measures in place. This is to ensure that businesses are taking steps to protect themselves from cyber attacks. Rising awareness among SMEs about the potential financial and operational impacts of cyber incidents is also driving the need for cyber protection. SMEs are increasingly realizing that they can be just as vulnerable to cyber attacks as larger businesses, and that they need to take steps to protect themselves. The growing number of IoT devices is also introducing new vulnerabilities. IoT devices are often connected to the internet, which makes them a target for cyber attackers. Publicized cyber attacks are also emphasizing the need for robust cyber protection strategies. When high-profile businesses are attacked, it can create a sense of urgency among other businesses to take steps to protect themselves.

Key Challenges Facing the Cyber Insurance Market:

The rapidly evolving nature of cyber threats, making risk assessment challenging.

Limited historical data on cyber incidents, complicating the underwriting process.

Potential for systemic risks, where a single cyber event impacts multiple policyholders simultaneously.

Determining the tangible and intangible impacts of a cyber breach for accurate claim settlements.

The disparity in cybersecurity measures across businesses, leading to varied risk profiles.



Cyber Insurance Market Segmentation Insights:

Based on the Component

Solution

Services

Based on the Insurance Type

Packaged

Stand-alone

Based on the Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on the End Use Industry

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Other



Regional Overview of the Cyber Insurance Market:

North America, with its mature digital ecosystem and stringent regulatory landscape, remains a dominant player in the Cyber Insurance market. Europe follows closely, driven by GDPR and other data protection regulations. The Asia-Pacific region, with its rapid digital adoption, is emerging as a significant market, albeit with varied cyber insurance maturity levels across countries.

List of Key Players in the Global Cyber Insurance Market:

AIG, Chubb, Zurich Insurance Group, Munich Re Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Beazley, Allianz, AXA, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Companies, Inc., BCS Financial Corporation, Hiscox, Aon PLC, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

