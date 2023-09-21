Facility Management System Market Size to Attain USD 149.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 13.1% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Facility Management System Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Hard Services, Soft Services, Others), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Government, Education, and Military & Defense, Others), By Service (In-house and Outsourced), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The facility management system market size was valued at USD 44 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have USD 149.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 13.1%. The global facility management system market report comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and delves into market opportunities.

The advancements in the IT sector contribute to rapid industry growth, thus accelerating the need for infrastructure. These high-tech IT parks have various luxurious amenities such as fast elevators, air-conditioned offices, and functional lighting. These facilities need to be managed and maintained regularly. Therefore, a constant market demand is projected to create growth opportunities in the facility management market.

The facility management contains several services and disciplines that ensure the smooth running of infrastructure such as complexes, buildings, real estate, and other infrastructure. The growth of facility management systems is mainly due to different government offices adopting digital transformation from manual work and implementing a proper process that ensures maximum productivity in the stipulated time. The construction of ports, highways, and airports needs various departments to work simultaneously and continuously faster and smoother functioning.

The tourism industry benefits from large investments by government and private players to ensure the best facilities for tourists visiting a holiday destination. The facility management services help minimize the operation costs, improve security, and ensure coordination among the staff so that there are no issues in the services provided to them. For example, maintenance of swimming pools and refreshment areas are some of the facility management functions that are widely needed.

Report Snapshot:

Segmentation Overview:

The global facility management system market has been segmented into type, industry, service, and region. Real estate dominates the industry segment due to high-end construction and infrastructure development in the commercial and residential sectors. Moreover, the need for service types such as maintenance and repairs dominates the global market.

North America is the leading region for facility management owing to the growing technological adoption and the emergence of several startups as third-party assistance. Also, a rise in urbanization with a major emphasis on creating business hubs is projected to impel the market growth in the forecast period. Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market for facility management. Significant investments and the availability of a pool of opportunities in the service sector are anticipated to create growth avenues for the Asia Pacific market.

Facility Management System Market Report Highlights:

The global facility management system market is set to achieve a CAGR of 13.1% by 2032.

The rising construction of business parks largely drives the facility management market, led by growing dependence on facility management services.

The demand for soft services such as cleaning and maintenance has grown in the past few years. Also, the emergence of third-party assistance is projected to fulfill the market demand.

The North America facility management market is poised to grow at a rapid pace owing to the demand for facility management.

Some of the prominent players in the facility management market report include BM, Spacewell International, ORACLE, Accruent, Compass Corporation, Causeway Information Technology, Cushman & Wakefield, Accruent MRI SOFTWARE Corporation, Dussman Organization, and Tenon Organization.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2022, Macquarie Asset Management acquired Goleniów II, a Polish logistics facility, from developer 7R on behalf of its European logistics real estate fund as it continues to grow its foothold in the country's logistics industry.

In 2022, Barwa Real Estate Group QPSC initiated the implementation of Fusion Applications on Oracle Cloud, allowing them to automate back-office activities and establish solid administrative processes such as human resources management, financial management, and supply chain management.



Facility Management System Market Report Segmentation:

Facility Management System Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Hard Services

Soft Services

Others

Facility Management System Market, By Industry Vertical (2023-2032)

Healthcare

Government

Education

Military & Defense

Facility Management System Market, By Service (2023-2032)

In-house

Outsourced

Facility Management System Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



