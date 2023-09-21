[Latest] Release Agents Market Size Will Attain USD 2.25 Billion by 2030 Growing at 4.32% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global release agents market is expected to grow from USD 1.54 billion in 2021 to USD 2.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Due to changing lifestyles and rising disposable income, global demand for bakery and confectionery items has expanded, particularly in developing countries. Healthy bakery and confectionary items that are vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free, organic, low in calories, and rich in nutrition are in high demand. The bakery and confectionery industries are seeing a surge in demand for vegetable oils as release agents due to a growing focus on complete organic production, packaging, and distribution. More market players are using vegetable oil to appeal to health-conscious consumers due to the increased understanding of the advantages of employing it as a releasing agent. Releasing agents are now widely employed in the pharmaceutical, concrete, personal care, food processing, metal, plastic, and rubber industries because of improved research and development. The demand for releasing agents in the asphalt and concrete sectors will be driven by the growing infrastructure development, creating attractive prospects for the releasing agent market. The demand for release agents will rise due to the food processing sector's increased reliance on western culinary culture across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. However, the global uncertainties make prices of raw materials highly volatile, making it difficult for the market players to procure raw materials limiting market development. Furthermore, the stringent international guidelines and regulations will challenge the market's growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global release agents market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• Bundy Baking Solutions introduced Synova LLC, a new company that produces and sells release agents for bakeries, in May 2019. Synova, based in Westerville, Ohio, joins the group of businesses owned by Bundy Baking Solutions, which already includes American Pan, Chicago Metallic, Pan Glo, RTB, and Shaffer.



Market Growth & Trends



The increasing global population is driving the demand for food, which will increase the demand for food processing, including bakery and confectionery products. The changing consumer lifestyle, with the development of new tastes and preferences, will drive the bakery and confectionery products. A new line of products with no added sugar, no added preservatives, fruit-based with functional ingredients, superfoods, and herbs is being introduced by the market players, attracting a newly developed health-conscious customer base. These products are available in a wide variety of flavors; they are available at any nearby supermarket/hypermarket or even online, making them accessible. The products are affordable as compared to their counterparts in restaurants and hotels. Confectioneries are increasingly used for gifting on special occasions, festivals, gatherings, etc. The increasing demand for bakery and confectionery products will contribute to developing the releasing agents’ markets as they are used extensively in the industry for various purposes at every stage.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the fluid-releasing agent segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and market revenue of 0.86 billion.



The type segment is divided into fluid, solid, and water-based releasing agents. In 2021, the fluid-releasing agent segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and market revenue of 0.86 billion.



• Over the forecast period, the wax & wax esters segment will grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.29%.



The ingredient type segment is divided into vegetable oils, wax & wax esters, emulsifiers, antioxidants, and others. Over the forecast period, the wax & wax esters segment will grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.29%.



• In 2021, the bakery & confectionery products segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 39% and a market revenue of 0.60 billion.



The application segment is divided into bakery & confectionery products, processed food, meat & meat products, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others. In 2021, the bakery & confectionery products segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 39% and a market revenue of 0.60 billion.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Release Agents Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



North America emerged as the largest market for the global release agents market, with a market share of around 40.65% and 0.62 billion of market revenue in 2021. The region's substantial and well-established food processing industry makes considerable use of release agents. Significant regional market participants also contribute to the region's expanding market dominance. The market participants in the area provide a wide range of release agents that serve several industries, including construction, bakery, confectionery, rubber, plastic, and pharmaceuticals. The dominance of the region in the release agents market has also been greatly influenced by the rising demand for vegan, organic, low-sugar, gluten-free, and nutritional bakery & confectionery items in the USA. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow due to rising demand for bakery and confectionery products. The region's expansion will also be fueled by the expanding food processing sector in developing nations like China, India, and South Korea. The thriving pharmaceutical, cosmetic, construction, rubber, and plastic industries will also aid the region's expansion in the release agents market. For instance, the concrete and asphalt sectors in Malaysia will contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific releasing agents market.



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global release agents market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Release Agents Market by Type:



• Fluid

• Solid

• Water-Based



Global Release Agents Market by Ingredient Type:



• Vegetable Oils

• Wax & Wax Esters

• Emulsifiers

• Antioxidants

• Others



Global Release Agents Market by Application:



• Bakery & Confectionery Products

• Processed Food

• Meat & Meat Products

• Pharmaceutical

• Industrial

• Others



About the report:



The global release agents market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



