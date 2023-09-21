Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Presentation at the Pareto Securities' Energy Conference

September 21, 2023





Hamilton, Bermuda





The CEO of Avance Gas Holding Ltd., Øystein Kalleklev, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities' Energy Conference today. The presentation used is attached hereto and is available on our web page www.avancegas.com. For further queries, please contact:



Investor and Analyst Contact:



Randi Navdal Bekkelund - Chief Financial Officer



Tel: +47 23 11 40 00



Email: ir@avancegas.com





Media Contact:



Øystein Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Avance Gas



Tel: +47 23 11 40 00





ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuildings for delivery in early 2024 as well as four medium sized gas/ammonia carriers due for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment