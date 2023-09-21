Simulation Software Market Size to Reach USD 78.9 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 13.5% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Simulation Software Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment, By Application (Engineering, Research, Modelling & Simulation Testing, Gaming & Immersive, Cyber Simulation), By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The simulation software market size was valued at USD 22.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 78.9 Billion by 2032 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.5%. The report comprehensively analyzes the global market scenarios with key takeaways. The report also highlights the present and future trends in the industry, followed by actionable market insights.

Simulation software is beneficial in reducing production costs by enabling the development and testing of multiple prototypes virtually. This saves the production and raw material expenditure to make original products. Automobile manufacturers employ the software to evaluate and check the approaching and departure angle and other technical specifications with the help of simulation software; this adds more stability and safety to the vehicle in the production phases.

The market development factors have received a booster owing to the significant rise in investments across various industries such as defense, aerospace, and healthcare. Therefore, market growth is assured based on the rise in the adoption of simulation in the automobile and aerospace industry. Besides, the simulation software assists Government and non-government institutes in training the personnel as the software interface offers the learners real-time touch and feel of the actual environment.

In the production industry, the simulation software predetermines errors & faults and can be adjusted according to the learning needs of the end-user. The increasing use of the digital twin concept and development in Industrial IoT has leveraged its adoption in the industry. The market experience exponential growth due to the wider use of 3D virtual simulation software across several of applications for science, industry, and infrastructure. For instance, in the medical field, the American Redcross Resusication suite or CAE learning suite allows professionals to face a real-time situation using simulation techniques.

Segmentation Overview:

The global simulation software market has been segmented into component, deployment, application, and region. By component, the software category remains dominant in 2022 and is projected to continue leading in the upcoming years. The emergence of blended learning facilitated by artificial intelligence and machine learning is contributing to the segment growth.

The North American simulation software market accounted for a large revenue share for 2022. Factors such as growing dependency on technology, high technological expenditure, and the emergence of learning tools will likely impede market growth. In addition, extensive research and development in the simulation software industry is expected to add more stability to the regional market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market attributed to the emergence of start-ups, government support, and digitalization throughout several sectors.

Simulation Software Market Report Highlights:

The global simulation software market size is anticipated to reach a CAGR of 13.5% by 2032.

The global simulation software industry is largely driven by the high adoption of simulation tools in the healthcare and automotive sectors. Technological spending is a major growth highlight for these sectors.

Software is leading in the component category and dominates the global market. High demand for learning tools is a prominent growth factor.

By deployment, the on-premise segment accounts for a significant market share and is anticipated to account for a leading share in the forthcoming years.

North America is the leading region for simulation software, accounting for a large revenue share. Technological players significantly invest in research and development. Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market due to SMART cities' emergence and infrastructural development.

Some of the prominent players in the simulation software market report include Altair Engineering, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Ansys, Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., Dassault Systems, MathWorks, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Simulations Plus, ESI Group, GSE Systems.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, Nanoacademic Technologies Inc., a Canadian company, designed a solid-state quantum device simulation with a semiconductor-based quantum device with a wide range of features. The initiative is supported by the National Research Council (NRC) and funding from the Collaborative Science Technology and Innovation Program. With this support, the company expedited the product launch to the market before time.

In 2023, Flare Bright designed a novel machine-learning tool set to cater to problems and challenges in the aerospace and defense industry. The company offers GPS-free navigation in drones using state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms and exercises a cost-effective solution.

