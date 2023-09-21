Vow ASA: Vow receives modification order for hybrid heating system to decarbonize the hot-dip galvanizing industry

Vow ASA ("Vow") subsidiary, C.H. Evensen AS ("CHE") is pleased to announce that it has received a modification order for a state-of-the-art hybrid heating system on a hot-dip galvanizing furnace. This modification is an addition to the previously announced furnace contract award in December 2022. The hybrid system enables the furnace to operate at full production capacity using both electric power and gas heating, while running entirely on renewable energy.

Upon delivery to the esteemed customer, LCC Group in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, in 2024, this furnace valued at NOK 24 million will become the largest of its kind in the world.

Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA, expressed his pride in assisting the heat demanding industry in transitioning to fossil-free solutions, overcoming what was once deemed nearly impossible. He emphasized that this achievement aligns with Vow's mission to diversify industries and minimize their environmental impact.

The modification order falls under Vow's Industrial Solutions reporting segment and will be recorded as order intake in the third quarter of 2023.





