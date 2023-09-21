Leading International Tier1 Suppliers' Intelligent Cockpit Business in China Research Report 2023: Both Local Tier 1 Suppliers and Foreign Companies are Actively Localizing their Strategies

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leading Tier1 Suppliers' Intelligent Cockpit Business Research Report, 2023 (Foreign Players)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The intelligent vehicle market is witnessing a surge in innovative cockpit products that emphasize multi-domain integration, multimodal interaction, and increased functional integration.

Tier 1 suppliers like Neusoft Group, Yuanfeng Technology, Desay SV, ThunderSoft, Joynext, PATEO CONNECT+, ECARX, Bosch, Aptiv, and Visteon have been diligently working over the past two years to introduce new-generation cockpit products.

These advancements are built upon mass-produced intelligent cockpit computing platforms such as Qualcomm 8155, with a strong focus on laying the groundwork for new-generation intelligent cockpit computing platform products that utilize high-performance chips like Qualcomm 8295 and AMD Ryzen. Volume production of these cutting-edge products is expected to commence in 2023.

In terms of vehicle communication, the integration of T-BOX with products like smart antennas and V-Box is becoming increasingly prominent. For instance, Continental has developed a next-generation T-BOX that incorporates a shark fin antenna. Meanwhile, Neusoft's innovative smart antenna products are enabling effective vehicle intelligent connections and cost savings through their 'all-in-one' design concept.

Neusoft's integration of 5G capabilities and its self-developed V2X protocol stack (VeTalk) have also led to customized development of V2X DAY1 and DAY2 scenarios and the creation of new 5G application possibilities. Neusoft has taken a lead by launching the 4G/5G+V2X BOX and achieving mass production, asserting its dominance in the market.

The flourishing Chinese intelligent vehicle market has become a global benchmark for technological innovation and consumer demand. Both local Tier 1 suppliers and foreign companies are actively localizing their strategies.

The localization of solutions and services has become a key focus for foreign Tier 1 giants. Collaborating with local Chinese companies, in addition to their own local teams, is a strategy to expand their presence in the market rapidly. Notable collaborations include Bosch's partnership with Autolink, Bosch's collaboration with WeRide, Continental's cooperation with Motovis, and ZF's joint efforts with Neusoft Reach.

This collaboration between foreign Tier 1 suppliers and Chinese technology firms enables swift responses to market changes, providing OEMs with innovative and diverse products tailored to their specific needs. For example, Bosch and Autolink's joint venture announced the new-generation intelligent cockpit 4.0 in April 2023.

This innovative solution seamlessly integrates in-cabin intelligence, vehicle services, and related ecosystems into a single middleware, representing a disruptive development in cockpit technology. It allows for efficient customization by different automakers, enabling the creation of personalized brands in the ever-evolving Chinese market.

