Himax and Liqxtal Technology Unveil Liqxtal™ Graph Display Glasses, an Unprecedented Innovation, to Debut at Vision Expo West 2023

TAINAN, Taiwan, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, and Liqxtal Technology Inc. (“Liqxtal”), a subsidiary of Himax dedicated to developing various liquid crystal optical components with exceptional design expertise, particularly specialized in electrically tunable lenses, today jointly unveiled the patented Liqxtal™ Graph Display Glasses which will debut at Vision Expo West 2023. The Vision Expo West is one of the most prestigious eyewear exhibitions around the world scheduled to take place from September 27 to 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Liqxtal Graph is an unparalleled, patented technology with a design based on reflective TFT liquid crystal (“LC”) architecture that can display colored digital content, such as text, figure and animation, directly on the outer surface of the glasses lenses without compromising the user's line of sight, while delivering a comparable wearing experience to conventional glasses. When paired with the prevailing Internet of Things (IoT) technology, Liqxtal Graph can transform glasses into an innovative display platform that dynamically showcases diverse virtual colored objects onto the lenses with ultralow power consumption, making it ideal for wearable devices. This creates a broad array of application possibilities, such as real time signage, interactive gaming, and social media interaction, among others, greatly expanding the use cases for conventional glasses.





“Liqxtal Graph is a ground-breaking display technology that defies imagination through the display of personalized and colored content on the exterior lens of glasses for external viewers to enjoy, while concurrently allowing the glasses-wearer clear visibility without line of sight blocked by the displayed images,” said Hung Shan Chen, Vice President, President Office of Liqxtal. “In addition, Liqxtal Graph features ultralow power consumption and real-time interactive capabilities that make it easy to use for wearable devices. Since its launch, the technology has garnered widespread recognition from numerous industrial leaders. Active collaborations are currently underway with customers across a diverse array of applications, such as boutiques, fashion, sports, games, concerts, and amusement parks, among others,” concluded Mr. Chen.

Liqxtal invites all interested parties to stop by their exhibition booth F3093 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas to witness firsthand the exclusive experience of the Liqxtal Graph Display Glasses. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Liqxtal at info@liqxtal.com.

About Liqxtal Technology Inc.

Liqxtal Technology Inc. is a Taiwan based company that has been focused on exploring opportunities with liquid crystal (“LC”) beyond just displays since the company’s inception. With a distinguished track record in liquid crystal optics, Liqxtal has developed liquid crystal based optical components such as LC lens for ophthalmic application, LC diffuser for 3D sensing and LC retarder for light sensing. Additionally, Liqxtal designed and released LQ001, a high voltage & tunable frequency LC driver with a 1mm x 2mm footprint, which is particularly ideal for portable products. As a subsidiary of Himax Technologies, Liqxtal also integrates novel display solutions such as tunable backlight with local dimming capability powered by FPGA for niche applications. Lastly, Liqxtal is dedicated to novel vision eyewear technology and strives to innovate and advance useful optical solutions to the world.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and AMOLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Smart Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. While Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS micro-displays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, AMOLED ICs, LED drivers, EPD drivers, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,872 patents granted and 380 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2023.



http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

