Emerging Landscape of Targeted Protein Degradation Therapeutics, 2023 Research Report - Rapid Technology Advances Bolster a Robust Therapeutic Pipeline

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the emerging field of targeted protein degradation (TPD). TPD strategies offer a revolutionary approach to treating diseases that were previously untreatable using conventional methods. By selectively targeting disease-causing proteins, TPD minimizes the risk of side effects.

The report explores different categories of protein degraders, both extracellular and intracellular, and their respective research and development focuses. It assesses the suitability of various degraders for different diseases, identifies key players in the field, and discusses their clinical applications.

One significant finding is that approximately 80% of a cell's proteome cannot be effectively targeted using traditional approaches like small molecule inhibitors, antisense oligonucleotides (ASO), or monoclonal antibodies. This limitation has driven the rapid advancement of TPD over the last two decades, with PROTACs emerging as the most widely researched protein degraders.

The report also distinguishes between intracellular and extracellular protein degraders. Intracellular degraders utilize the ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation pathway to target intracellular proteins. However, around 40% of genes encoding extracellular and membrane-associated proteins cannot be accessed by intracellular protein degraders. This has led to the development of extracellular protein degradation strategies.

The growth of targeted protein degradation technology is significantly influenced by increased funding from both the private and public sectors. The report includes an analysis of funding trends in the TPD space, highlighting the importance of financial support in driving innovation in this field.

Questions that this report seeks to answer include:

What are the key drivers or challenges for TPD development?

How do the private funding and partnership landscapes look for TPD?

Who are the key industry participants developing targeted protein degraders?

What are the R&D trends emerging across TPD that could further shape the development of protein degraders?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Targeted Protein Degradation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Introduction

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

The Need for Targeted Protein Degraders

3 R&D and Innovation Ecosystem

TPD - Evolution and Clinical aspect

Intracellular Targeted Protein Degraders in Clinical Development

Intracellular Targeted Protein Degraders - PROTACs

Emerging Intracellular Targeted Protein Degraders

Innovation Spotlight - Intracellular Protein Degradation

Development of Extracellular Protein Degradation Therapeutics

Challenges for Extracellular Protein Degrader Development

Extracellular Protein Degradation Approaches

Emerging Classes of Extracellular Protein Degraders

Innovation Spotlight - Extracellular Protein Degradation

Key Differences Between Extracellular and Intracellular Protein Targeting

Targeted Protein Degradation Technology Snapshot

4 R&D Focus and Application Landscape

R&D Innovation Trends

Protein Degraders in Healthcare and Beyond

Protein Degraders across Different Disease Areas

Key Players and Therapeutics Areas of Focus

Protein Degraders Innovation Landscape

5 Market Dynamics

Public and Private Funding for TPD Therapy Development

Partnership Landscape of Biopharma Companies in TPD Therapeutics Development

TPD Companies' Partnerships for Developing TPD Therapeutics

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Efficient and Tissue-specific Degrader Delivery

Growth Opportunity 2: Novel E3 Ligases Discovery and Design

Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced PROTACs Development

Growth Opportunity 4: Research and Product Development Partnerships to Develop Next-gen TPD Therapeutics

7 Appendix

