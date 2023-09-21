Emerging Landscape of Targeted Protein Degradation Therapeutics, 2023 Research Report - Rapid Technology Advances Bolster a Robust Therapeutic Pipeline

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Landscape of Targeted Protein Degradation Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the emerging field of targeted protein degradation (TPD). TPD strategies offer a revolutionary approach to treating diseases that were previously untreatable using conventional methods. By selectively targeting disease-causing proteins, TPD minimizes the risk of side effects.
The report explores different categories of protein degraders, both extracellular and intracellular, and their respective research and development focuses. It assesses the suitability of various degraders for different diseases, identifies key players in the field, and discusses their clinical applications.
One significant finding is that approximately 80% of a cell's proteome cannot be effectively targeted using traditional approaches like small molecule inhibitors, antisense oligonucleotides (ASO), or monoclonal antibodies. This limitation has driven the rapid advancement of TPD over the last two decades, with PROTACs emerging as the most widely researched protein degraders.
The report also distinguishes between intracellular and extracellular protein degraders. Intracellular degraders utilize the ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation pathway to target intracellular proteins. However, around 40% of genes encoding extracellular and membrane-associated proteins cannot be accessed by intracellular protein degraders. This has led to the development of extracellular protein degradation strategies.
The growth of targeted protein degradation technology is significantly influenced by increased funding from both the private and public sectors. The report includes an analysis of funding trends in the TPD space, highlighting the importance of financial support in driving innovation in this field.
