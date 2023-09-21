Global $30+ Bn Electric Vehicle Insulation Market to 2032 with ADDEV Materials, Adler Pelzer, Armacell, Autoneum, 3M, and Sika Automotive Dominating

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Insulation Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Material Type, Insulation Type, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle insulation market is projected to reach $30.90 billion by 2032 from $2.96 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 27.83% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The electric vehicle insulation market is witnessing remarkable growth driven by the increasing demand for advanced, lightweight, and efficient insulation materials tailored for electric vehicles (EVs).

As the popularity of EVs continues to surge, insulation plays a pivotal role in enhancing their performance and efficiency. It encompasses the use of specialized materials and techniques to insulate various components within EVs. This market is still in its developmental phase, with various players actively participating.

The growing application areas for insulation, including foams, fibers, pads, and mats, underscore its importance. Automotive OEMs are investing in robust insulation solutions to enhance the EV driving experience, potentially boosting EV sales. Government initiatives, including subsidies and infrastructure development to reduce carbon emissions, further contribute to the demand for electric vehicle insulation materials.

Key market players like ADDEV Materials, Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, and 3M are actively expanding their product portfolios and market presence through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

In summary, the electric vehicle insulation market is evolving rapidly due to increasing safety and efficiency concerns, technological advancements, and the pursuit of an enhanced driving experience."

Market Segmentation

Passenger Compartment to Dominate the Electric Vehicle Insulation Market

The application of electric vehicle insulation is dominant in the passenger compartment.

This is due to multiple locations inside a passenger cabin where insulating materials are applied, including inside door panels, underneath floors, on roofs, on seats, and on dashboards. The fact that a large quantity of insulation materials is needed to cover the insides of a passenger vehicle cabin leads to the high usage of insulation materials for this application.

The amount of insulation material used inside a passenger vehicle varies according to vehicle type (passenger vehicle or commercial vehicle), electric vehicle manufacturer's insulation requirements, and model of various electric vehicles.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Segment to Grow at a Significant Growth Rate in the Electric Vehicle Insulation Market

While HEV and PHEV models have been present in the market for many years, the development of battery technology, along with government norms for increased vehicle efficiency, has led to an increase in the adoption of BEVs as they are powered solely by the battery systems in the vehicle.

The sales of BEVs are anticipated to significantly increase as compared to HEVs and PHEVs due to the decreasing cost of such pure electric vehicles and the development of EV infrastructure in various countries. The rise of BEVs makes it more crucial for automotive OEMs to ensure that electric vehicle insulation can optimize the thermal management and driving system.

Passenger Vehicles' Demand in Electric Vehicle Insulation Market (by Vehicle Type) Expected to be Dominant over Commercial Vehicles

Since more users are embracing EVs and switching from their internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for EVs due to their cost effectiveness and different government subsidies, it is projected that passenger electric vehicle production and sales would surpass those of commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to lead the market as the sales and production of passenger electric vehicles are anticipated to increase globally.

Foam to be Widely Used in the Electric Vehicle Insulation Market

Regular research and development in insulation technology have led to the utilization of different types of materials for electric vehicle insulation. These materials, owing to their distinguished characteristics, are used for various applications in different parts of an electric vehicle.

Foams are made from different materials, such as polyurethane, polypropylene, and polyethylene. Fibers can be classified as both synthetic and natural fibers. Pads and mats are generally made from nitrile rubber (NBR) and butyl components. Other materials that can also be utilized for insulation in electric vehicles are tapes, aerogels, and sprays, among others.

Foam materials find widespread use in the electric vehicle insulation market due to their unique properties and versatility. These materials offer excellent insulation properties, lightweight characteristics, and ease of installation, making them highly desirable for various applications within EVs.

Thermal Insulation Type to be the Widely Used in Electric Vehicle Insulation Market

The most widely used insulation type is thermal insulation. Thermal insulation plays a crucial role in the design and performance of electric vehicles. With the increasing adoption of EVs, effective thermal management has become essential for ensuring optimal efficiency, range, and longevity of vehicle components, especially battery packs.

In an electric vehicle, various components generate heat, including the battery, electric motor, power electronics, and charging systems. Excessive heat can lead to reduced battery performance, accelerated degradation, and even safety concerns. Therefore, implementing effective thermal insulation is paramount to regulating temperatures and maintaining optimal operating conditions.

Regional breakdown

The demand for electric vehicle insulation materials varies according to various geographical regions. The electric vehicle insulation market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Asia-Pacific and Japan, and China.

China is indeed expected to dominate the electric vehicle insulation market in the coming years. The region has witnessed significant growth in the electric vehicle industry, driven by supportive government policies, increasing environmental concerns, and advancements in technology.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 305 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $30.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.8% Regions Covered Global

Industry Outlook

Business Drivers

Need for Better Driving Experience

Need for Protecting EV Battery Components in Extreme Weather

Need to Reduce Ancillary Noise in an EV

Energy Efficiency and Range Optimization

Need for Thermal Insulation in EV Batteries to Maintain Chemical Reaction

Business Opportunities

Developments in Material Technology

Ecological Benefits of Better Sustainable Insulation Materials

Aftermarket Opportunities for Insulation Products

Business Restraints

Lack of Standard Global Regulations for EV Insulating Material Quality

Maintaining Optimal Weight and Space for Insulating Material

Cost Considerations for Acoustic, Thermal, and Electric Insulation Materials

Preventing Thin Slot Line Insulation and Thermal Runaway

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

Trends: Current and Future

Growing Numbers of Electric Vehicles Worldwide

Increasing Government Focus on Strict Regulatory Standards for Electric Vehicle Insulation

Lightweight Insulation Materials

Supply Chain Analysis

Who Supplies Whom

Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

Government Initiatives

Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

Key Patent Mapping

Business Strategies

Product Development

Market Development

Corporate Strategies

Business Model Analysis

Other Applications of Insulation

Building and Construction

Industrial

Key Companies Profiled:

ADDEV Materials

Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH

Armacell International S.A.

Autoneum

3M

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

CYG TEFA Co., Ltd.

INOAC Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Pritex Limited

Sika Automotive AG

Tecman Speciality Materials Ltd

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Unifrax

Zotefoams plc

