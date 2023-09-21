Antibiotics Market Size to Surpass USD 45.30 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5%

Pune, India, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Antibiotics Market Size was valued at USD 37.35 billion in 2020 and is projected to USD 45.30 billion by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. Key Players Focus on Expansion Strategies and Joint Ventures to Compete the Market, Increasing Cases of Urinary Tract Infection to Drive Growth.

The global antibiotics market is set to gain impetus from the rising development of novel combination therapies by biopharmaceutical companies, mainly because of the surging awareness of antibiotic-resistant infections. Allecra Therapeutics GmbH, for instance, is currently developing cefepime/enmetazobactam for treating complex resistance issues.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled Antibiotics Market, 2021-2028.





Key Industry Development-

May 2021: Sandoz announced its plan to expand production capabilities of antibiotics in Palafolls and Kundl. It aims to enhance its ability to provide premium-quality medications to patients, while remaining competitive in terms of cost in the industry.





Request a Free Sample PDF – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/antibiotics-market-104583





Key Takeaways –

Antibiotics Market size in North America was USD 16.81 billion in 2020

Rising Prevalence of Bacterial Infections to Propel the Market Growth

Increasing antibiotic use worldwide, especially in developing countries, is expected to boost product adoption.

The penicillin segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (London, U.K.)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York City, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, U.S.)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Johnson &Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (New Brunswick, U.S.)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 2.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 45.30 Billion Base Year 2020 Antibiotics Market Size in 2020 USD 37.35 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 166 Segments covered By Drug Class, Application, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/antibiotics-market-104583





Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Cases of Urinary Tract Infection to Drive Growth

The rising prevalence of multiple bacterial infections, such as skin infections, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), tuberculosis , and respiratory infections worldwide is set to propel the antibiotics market growth in the near future. At the same time, the increasing burden of bacterial infections is anticipated to be the most common cause of death by 2050. As per the World Health Organization, around 50% of women have suffered from UTI at some point of their lives. However, the extended usage of broad-spectrum antibiotics can often cause antimicrobial resistance (AMR). It may hamper their demand.

Segmentation:

By Drugs Class

Penicillin

Cephalosporin

Aminoglycosides

Tetracycline

Macrolides

Fluoroquinolones

Sulfonamides

Others

By Application

Skin Infections

Respiratory Infections

Urinary Tract Infections

Septicemia

Ear Infection

Gastrointestinal Infections

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Stoked by Development of New Antibiotics

Geographically, in 2020, North America procured USD 16.81 billion in terms of revenue. It is set to remain at the forefront throughout the forthcoming years on account of the introduction of various new drugs by prominent companies present in this region. Merck & Co., Inc., for instance, bagged the U.S. FDA approval for DIFICID (fidaxomicin). It will be used to treat Clostridioides Difficile-associated Diarrhea (CDAD) only in children belonging to the age group of six months and older. On the other hand, Europe is likely to remain in the second position because of the rapid development of the healthcare infrastructure in developed countries.





Quick Buy - Antibiotics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104583





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Expansion Strategies and Joint Ventures to Compete in the Market

The global market contains a large number of companies that are currently focusing on engaging in joint ventures or expanding their production capacities to gain a competitive edge. A few others are also striving to bag FDA approval for their newly developed drugs.





FAQs

How big is the Antibiotics Market?

Antibiotics Market size was USD 37.35 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach USD 45.30 billion in 2028.

How fast is the Antibiotics Market growing?

The Antibiotics Market will exhibit a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.





Related Reports:

Anti-infective Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Anticoccidial Drugs Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market Trends, Growth and Global Forecast Report

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment