Global Canned Tuna Market Size to Reach USD 15.81 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global canned tuna market size reached USD 9.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth of e-commerce channels to enhance supply chain is a major factor driving growth of the market. Tuna is a rich source of healthy fatty acids, which are essential for growth and development. It is particularly crucial for breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women to satisfy their nutritional needs. Increasing trend of incorporating nutritionally beneficial food into daily diet to improve health functionality, is in turn, increasing demand for tuna. In addition, rapid growth of e-commerce channels has strengthened supply chain, which in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on revenue growth of the market. Online retail platforms have grown substantially and eased availability of a wide range of products across the globe. Moreover, increasing use of internet and smartphones, in general, has created several new opportunities for e-commerce platforms. Establishment of various new malls and specialty stores has further strengthened supply chain, thus increasing the sales of tuna and other processed food products.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1124

However, rising popularity of plant-based foods among many individuals is expected to hinder growth of the global market. Growing animal and environmental concerns have influenced consumers to use plant-based products. Easy availability of multiple plant-based fish meat alternatives and their uncanny resemblance to taste and flavor has further influenced consumers to opt for them.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 9.10 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 5.3% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 15.81 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, distribution channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Ocean Brands, Frinsa del Noroeste, Grupo Calvo, Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Jealsa, Thai Union Group PCL, American Tuna Inc., Century Pacific Food Inc., Starkist Co., and Wild Planet Foods Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1124

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The canned tuna market is fairly consolidated with a few small and medium-sized market players accounting for majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Ocean Brands

Frinsa del Noroeste

Grupo Calvo

Bumble Bee Foods LLC.

Jealsa

Thai Union Group PCL

American Tuna Inc.

Century Pacific Food Inc.

Starkist Co.

Wild Planets Food Inc.

Strategic Development

In January 21, 2022, Calvo Group's Nostromo canned tuna fish brand has debuted a new container design that incorporates genuine peel technology. When prepared this way, the resulting product, known as 'Apri gira facile,' has no inner rim and can be tipped directly onto the plate, eliminating waste and need for a fork.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1124

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The skipjack segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth owing to its array of nutritional qualities. Mercury content of skipjack tuna meat is only 0.144 parts per million. FDA defines skipjack as the best choice due to mercury levels in its flesh and 8-12 ounces of Skipjack should be consumed once a week. Skipjack chunks are high in B-complex vitamins, such as niacin and pyridoxine (B-6), while vitamin E, B12, thiamin, and riboflavin are also abundant.

The hypermarket/supermarket segment is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate. Major manufacturers promote their products at offline retail outlets such as hypermarkets and supermarkets. In addition, several companies are growing their customer base by opening new physical locations around the world.

The Europe market is expected to register a considerable growth rate. The region is expected to contribute heavily because customers are increasingly opting for simple, ready-to-eat, and convenient seafood options. According to a research conducted by European Market Observatory for Fisheries and Aquaculture Products, tuna was the most consumed marine species in Europe in 2020. Major canned tuna consumers in the region are Italy, Spain, and the UK.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/canned-tuna-market

Emergen Research has segmented canned tuna market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Skipjack Yellowfin Albacore Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Online Retail

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Food Certification Market By Application (Processed Meat & Poultry, Organic Food, Dairy Products, Seafood, Beverages, Infant Food, Others), By Type (ISO 22000, Halal, Kosher, SQF, FSSAI, BRC, Others), By Risk (Low Risk, High Risk), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Tea Extracts Market By Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Others), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Encapsulated), By Type (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Others), By Distribution Channel, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Pet Food Packaging Market By Types of Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metals), By Packaging Type (Cans, Pouches, Bags, Cartons), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Fish, Bird), and By Regions, Forecasts to 2027.

Food Tech Market By Technology Type (Mobile App, Websites), By Service Type (Online Food Delivery, Online Grocery Delivery, OTT & Convenience Services), By Product Type (Meat, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market By End-use (Hotel and Restaurant, Food Processing Industry, Beverage Industry), By Application (Consumer Engagement, Quality Control, and Safety Compliance), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Smart Food Market By End Products (Dairy Products, Bakery products, Meat products, Confectionary, Beverages, Dietary Supplements), By Food type (Encapsulated Food, Functional Food, Genetically Modified Food), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Food Antioxidants Market By Application (Prepared Food, Prepared Meat & Poultry, Bakery & Confectionery), By Type (Synthetic, Natural), By Source (Fruits and Vegetables, Spices and Herbs, Botanical Extracts), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Canned Tuna Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights