Global Mayonnaise Market Report 2023: A $15.7 Billion Market by 2028 from $12.3 Billion in 2022 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

The global mayonnaise market is experiencing significant growth, with the market size reaching US$ 12.3 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding and is projected to reach US$ 15.7 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.15% during 2022-2028
Mayonnaise, a versatile condiment, is a crucial ingredient in various dishes like burgers, sandwiches, salads, dips, and more, making it a staple in restaurants, bakeries, and cafes worldwide.
The robust growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry is a primary driver of the mayonnaise market. Factors such as the increasing working population, urbanization, rising purchasing power, and improved living standards are propelling the demand for convenient, on-the-go mayonnaise-based food products.
Additionally, manufacturers are innovating by introducing new flavors like cheese, mint, lime, BBQ, chipotle, and tandoori, and expanding their product lines to include vegan, organic, and egg-less variants to cater to the growing vegan and vegetarian consumer base.
Marketing efforts, including celebrity endorsements and social media campaigns, are also contributing to increased sales and profitability. The market is currently concentrated, with a few major players dominating the industry. Unflavored mayonnaise holds a prominent position in the market due to its versatility in various culinary applications.
Institutional sectors widely use mayonnaise, and supermarkets and hypermarkets are the primary distribution channels for these products. North America leads the global mayonnaise market, driven by the growing demand for snacks in the region.
The expansion of organized distribution channels, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, grocery stores, and online shopping applications, is creating lucrative opportunities for industry players.
Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- Nestle SA
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- McCormick & Company, Inc.
- Kraft Heinz Company
- Unilever PLC
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Unflavored mayonnaise
- Flavored mayonnaise
Breakup by End Use:
- Institutional
- Retail
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets
- Convenience stores
- Online retailers
- Specialty store
- Others
Regional Insights:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
