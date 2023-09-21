Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Report Identifies Key Competitors and Market Leaders, Offering Valuable Insights for 2023 and Beyond

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prenatal Vitamin Supplements - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a surge from an estimated $435.5 million in 2022 to a robust $723.1 million by 2030. This remarkable growth is anticipated at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

The extensive analysis encompasses diverse segments and geographic regions within the global prenatal vitamin supplements market. The study includes historical data, current insights, and future sales projections, offering percentage breakdowns and growth rates. Moreover, key competitors operating in different regions for the year 2023 have been identified.

The market is segmented into three primary types: Gummy, Capsule, and Powder, with data presented for various regions worldwide, including:

United States Canada Japan China Europe (with specific countries like France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe analyzed separately) Asia-Pacific (including Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific) Latin America (with a focus on Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America) The Middle East (with attention to Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the rest of the Middle East) Africa

This comprehensive assessment provides valuable insights into the market's presence, categorizing it as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial in various regions. It serves as an invaluable resource for understanding the current state of the prenatal vitamin supplements market and its potential future trends and opportunities.

Key Highlights:

Strong Growth in the Gummy Segment: The Gummy segment is set for robust growth, projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.8%. By the end of the analysis period, this segment is expected to reach $174.5 million. Capsule Segment Showing Promise: With considerations for the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Capsule segment's growth rate has been adjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8 years. Global Market Leaders: The report identifies key competitors and their percentage market shares, offering insights into global competitiveness.

What's New?

Special Coverage: The report provides special coverage on significant global events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, China's evolving zero-Covid policy and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of a recession.

Online Interactive Updates: Subscribers gain access to online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, enhancing their understanding of market dynamics.

Digital Archives and Research Platform: The report provides access to digital archives and a research platform, offering a comprehensive resource for industry stakeholders.

Complimentary Updates: Subscribers enjoy complimentary updates for one year, ensuring access to the latest market insights.

Key Report Details:

Number of Pages: 323

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $435.5 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $723.1 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 6.5%

Regions Covered: Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Biotics Research Corporation

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Country Life LLC

MegaFood

Metagenics, Inc.

New Chapter, Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

Rainbow Light

Twinlab Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpyy55

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment