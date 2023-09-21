Digital Dentistry Markets: Intraoral Scanner, Intraoral Camera, Dental CBCT, CAD/CAM - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Dentistry Market by Product (Intraoral Scanner, Intraoral Camera, Dental CBCT, CAD/CAM), Specialty (Orthodontic, Prosthodontic, Implantology), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), End User (Hospital, Dental Clinic, Labs) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital dentistry market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a surge from USD 7.2 billion in 2023 to a staggering USD 12.2 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust CAGR of 10.9%.

This comprehensive report thoroughly analyzes the digital dentistry market, offering insights into its market size and future growth potential across various segments, including products, specialty areas, applications, end users, and regions. The report also provides an in-depth examination of the product portfolio matrix, showcasing a wide range of digital dentistry equipment and software available in the market.

The digital dentistry market is poised to experience remarkable expansion during the forecast period, driven by factors such as the exceptional return on investment offered by digital dentistry solutions, surging demand for same-day dentistry, a growing trend toward outsourcing manufacturing to dental labs, an increasing appetite for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, and a burgeoning patient base seeking dental treatments.

However, challenges such as data privacy and security concerns, as well as the absence of reimbursement for dental procedures, may restrain market growth in the coming years.

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This growth is fueled by several factors, including the aging population, a surge in dental tourism in key Asian markets like India, a growing focus of major players on emerging Asian nations, increasing dental expenditure coupled with rising disposable incomes, heightened awareness of oral healthcare, and a willingness to invest in dental care to preserve dental aesthetics.

Furthermore, a competitive analysis highlights key players in the industry, providing valuable information about their company profiles, product offerings, and strategic approaches.

Leading players in the digital dentistry market include Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corporation, 3M Company, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Planmeca OY, 3Shape, Align Technologies, J Morita Corporation, 3D Systems, Inc., Straumann Group, Stratasys, Kulzer, Vatech Co. Ltd., Carestream Dental LLC, and Bego GMBH & Co. KG.

Equipment segment accounted for a larger share of the digital dentistry market

In 2022, the equipment segment accounted for a larger share of the digital dentistry market. This segment is also estimated to grow at a stable CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increased shift toward digitally advanced equipment, quicker treatment rates, and same-day dentistry. Growing adoption of intraoral scanners and 3D printers, in developing nations, is also boosting the market growth. Patient expectations for the best quality treatment and competitive scenario among dental practitioners in developing nation, has triggered them to adopt technologically advanced solutions.

This eventually led to improvement in workflow, increased profit margins for dentists, and quicker treatment. Equipment with digital capabilities allows small-scale businesses to reach greater heights to become mid to large-scale entities. In emerging nations, dental labs and clinics are continuously investing in new or refurbished equipment, to strengthen their position in the highly competitive regions.

As per the Dental Council of India, nearly 270,000 dentists were registered in 2020. Of these, only 3 to 5% join the government workforce. Thus, India is home to a large number of private clinics and hospitals, that have all the financial capacities to adopt digital equipment, and ultimately influence the market growth.

The dental laboratories segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the end-user segment

Based on end users, the dental laboratories segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dental laboratories accounted for the largest share of the digital dentistry market in 2022.

This is attributed to the increasing demand for demand laboratories and the expansion of existing laboratories due to the growing number of dental procedures required (to replace missing teeth or restorative procedures to retain original size and shape), increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries, and the rising adoption of advanced technologies to develop high-quality dental products.

Dental laboratories are extensively involved in manufacturing and re-fabricating dental prosthetics, crowns, dentures, veneers, and night guards. Dental laboratories utilize advanced methods to produce dental prosthetics such as removable partial dentures, fixed bridges, crowns, and veneers by taking the impression of a patient's oral soft tissue or teeth.

Dental labs purchase prefabricated products from manufacturers and re-fabricate them according to patient requirements. The process of fabrication and customization of dental products is expensive and time-consuming. As a result, dental laboratories are widely focusing on 3D printing to develop high-quality dental products with accuracy, speed, and ease.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Cases of Dental Caries and Other Dental Disorders to Drive Adoption of Digital Dentistry

Digital Dentistry Equipment Held Largest Market Share in 2022

China to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

North America Will Continue to Dominate Digital Dentistry Market in 2028

Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Return on Investment from Digital Dentistry Solutions

Increasing Demand for Same-Day Dentistry

Increasing Outsourcing of Manufacturing to Dental Labs

Rising Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures

Increasing Patient Pool for Dental Treatments

Rising Prevalence of Dental Caries and Other Dental Disorders

Rising Geriatric Population and Edentulism

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Issues

Lack of Reimbursement for Dental Procedures

Opportunities

Potential for Growth in Emerging Countries

Consolidation of Dental Practices and Rising Dso Activity

Increasing Popularity of CAD/CAM and 3D Printing Technology

Challenges

Reluctance to Switch to Digital Dental Solutions

Shortage of Professionals Trained in Usage of Digital Dental Equipment and Software

Industry Trends

Reduction in the Number of Solo Dental Practices in US

Increasing Adoption of 3D Printing

High Investment Activity in Dental Practices in US and UK

Technology Analysis

Cloud-based Dental Software

Artificial Intelligence

Augmented Reality

Advanced 3D Printing Materials

Digital Smile Design (Dsd)

