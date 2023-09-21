Exosomes Market Size to Reach USD 2,210.4 Million by 2032 | CAGR: 28.7% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Exosomes Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Product Type (Kits & Reagents, Services, And Instruments), By Therapy, By Application, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The exosomes market size was valued at USD 178.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach the market size of USD 2,210.4 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 28.7%. The report comprehensively analyzes the global market scenarios with key takeaways. The report also highlights the present and future trends in the industry, followed by actionable market insights.

Exosomes, or Extracellular Vesicles, are tiny vesicles released into body fluids when multivesicular bodies and the plasma membrane fuse together. They contain genetic information and cell-specific proteins that help cells communicate with each other throughout the body.

As exosomes have exceptional capabilities in immune responses and delivering biomolecules, they can be released by almost all eukaryotic cells, and their contents can vary quite significantly depending on the cell type and current state. This makes them an incredibly versatile tool for modifying biological responses. Exosome technologies have been causing quite a stir in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical fields lately. With their potential to serve as diagnostic and therapeutic tools, it's no wonder there's been a surge in R&D activity and demand for drug therapies. These technologies have shown great promise in treating diseases such as neurodegeneration, cardiovascular dysfunction, and cancer.

Exosomes are being widely researched for their ability to transport proteins and nucleic acids from their source, making them valuable in diagnostics. Thus, they have been employed in disease diagnosis and monitoring. For instance, exosomal CD63 has proven effective in detecting melanoma, while exosomal tau has been used to identify early signs of Alzheimer's disease. The potential of exosomes in medicine is indeed promising, and further research in this area is warranted.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Exosomes Market Market Size in 2022 USD 178.2 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 2,210.4 Million CAGR from 2023 to 2032 28.7% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Product Type Kits & reagents, services, and instruments By Therapy Type Immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and gene therapy By Application Vaccine development, biomarkers, tissue regeneration, and others By End-user Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and hospitals & diagnostics centers Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Pfizer Inc., Diagenode Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc., Johnsons & Johnsons Services, Inc., Qiagen, Dr. Reddy’s laboratories Ltd., Danaher, GSK plc., Lonza, Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Segmentation Overview:

The exosomes market is segmented based on various factors such as product type, therapy type, application, and end-use. The exosome market is primarily dominated by the kits and reagents segment, tailored to each sequencing platform for optimal results. These technological advancements aid researchers in exploring new biomarkers for therapeutic and diagnostic applications.

The biomarker segment leads the market in terms of application for exosomes. Exosomes, extracted from easily accessible physiological fluids like saliva, blood, and urine, are highly valued as biomarkers for treating various disorders.

The market in North America accounts for the highest revenue share, mainly due to government funding for biomarkers and the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. This category is expected to rise as research and development for innovative treatments, diagnostics, and techniques increase.

Key Developments in the Exosomes Market:

The European Commission has approved Pfizer's LITFULO for treating severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 and up. It's the first drug to receive such approval from the EC for treating individuals as young as 12.

Dr. Reddy's Labs has launched a generic version of KOMBIGLYZE® XR tablets in the US market, approved by the FDA.

Exosomes Market Report Segmentation:

Exosomes Market, By Product Type (2023-2032)

Kits & Reagents

Services

Instruments

Exosomes Market, By Therapy (2023-2032)

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Gene Therapy

Exosomes Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Vaccine Development

Biomarkers

Tissue regeneration

Others

Exosomes Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



