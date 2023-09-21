Competitive Analysis: Key Players Leading the Charge in Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging"

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market (2023-2028) by Technology, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market is experiencing rapid growth, with an estimated value of USD 64.43 billion in 2023.

This market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating it will reach an impressive USD 102.22 billion by 2028. The market is expected to achieve a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.67% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Understanding Market Dynamics:

Market dynamics are influential forces that shape pricing and behaviors among stakeholders. These dynamics create pricing signals as a result of changes in supply and demand curves for products or services. Such forces encompass macro-economic and micro-economic factors, and they extend beyond price, demand, and supply. Human emotions also play a role in driving decisions, influencing the market, and generating price signals.

As market dynamics impact supply and demand curves, decision-makers strive to leverage financial tools to implement strategies for accelerating growth and minimizing risks.

Comprehensive Market Segmentations:

The Global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market is meticulously segmented based on Technology, End-Users, and Geography.

By Technology, the market is classified into:

Barcodes

Forensic Markers

Holograms

Overt, Covert, & Forensic Features

RFID

Serialization/Track & Trace Technologies

Tammass Encoding

Tamper-Evident Technology

By End-Users, the market is classified into:

Apparel & Footwear

Automotive

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Luxury Goods

Pharmaceutical

By Geography, the market is classified into:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Comprehensive Company Profiles:

Our report provides an in-depth analysis of competitors in the market, including a financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies. Additionally, the report offers detailed insights into recent developments and competitive scenarios of these companies. Some of the prominent companies covered in this report include 3M Company, AlpVision SA, ATL Corp., and more.

Countries Studied:

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Strategies for Market Growth:

Based on SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, our analysts have devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Report Details:

Number of Pages: 189

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $64.43 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028: $102.22 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 9.6%

Regions Covered: Global

