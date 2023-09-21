AI Spurs Growth of Low-code Application Platforms, 2023 Research Report - Customers Drive IT Democratization, Hyperautomation, and Composable Businesses with Modern Low-code Platforms

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Spurs Growth of Low-code Application Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Growth Opportunity report offers an overview of the LCAP market and discuss prime growth strategies that will help vendors boost adoption of their platforms in the coming years.

The LCAP market has rapidly expanded in the last two years. While some providers have mature services, new entrants continue to appear. The publisher estimated LCAP market revenue to be approximately $25 billion in late 2022 and expects it to approach $70 billion by 2026.

As businesses emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic operating environment, they found themselves facing the Great Resignation, an economic downturn, and a potential recession. These dynamics caused them to reassess spending and force business units to do more with less.

Low-code application platforms (LCAPs), a technology that was just gaining popularity at the start of the pandemic, are well suited to help businesses meet these challenges. LCAPs allow for faster, easier application development, enabling businesses to quickly create and deploy new services that automate both employee tasks and customer interactions.

They also allow line-of-business team members to take a more active role in creating the services they need to work smartly in a completely new operating environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Low-code Application Platform Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

Develop Vertical- and Persona-specific Workflows, SDKs, and IDEs

Integrate Virtual Reality into LCAPs

