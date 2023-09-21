In-Vehicle Navigation Services Set to Evolve with Technological Advancements, Creating New Opportunities for Automotive Industry

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for In-vehicle Navigation Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Navigation systems are among the initial in-vehicle innovations added for consumer convenience that have evolved as more technological advancements emerge. With in-vehicle connectivity, use cases for in-vehicle navigation systems have expanded, allowing new opportunities for in-vehicle navigation services.
The analyst has interviewed thought leaders among Tier I suppliers, technology and mapping providers, and various distinct ecosystem players to create this growth opportunities for in-vehicle navigation services insight.
The research covers the following areas:
- Evolution of in-vehicle mapping technology and road map of in-vehicle navigation services:
- Overview on in-vehicle navigation market ecosystem
- Current market scenario and future outlook
- Trends and services that aid market growth
- Automotive navigation ecosystem players across mapping and Tier I suppliers
- OEM navigation services portfolio
- Services market sizing forecast
The study focuses on the European and North American automotive industry and forecasts the in-vehicle navigation services market based on in-vehicle connected navigation systems, OEM-enabled services, and the anticipated future of location-based services. The report also analyzes the top growth opportunities for OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and map providers in the automotive connected navigation industry. The research study period is 2022-2030, using a base year of 2022 for all market forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- In-vehicle Navigation Supplier Value Chain
- In-vehicle Mapping Evolution
- The Evolution of In-vehicle Navigation Systems and Services
- In-vehicle Navigation Ecosystem
- Comparative Analysis of EV Charging Vendors
- Comparative Analysis of Real-time Traffic Information Vendors
- In-house OEM Technology over Smartphone Mirroring
- Case Study: General Motors (GM) Smart IVI will Challenge Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Market Landscape: In-vehicle Navigation Future Outlook
- Attributes Shaping Navigation
- Mapping Supplier Summary
- Tier I Supplier Summary
- OEM Brand In-vehicle Navigation Service Overview
- OEM Market Supplier Overview
3. In-vehicle Navigation Trends
- Attributes Shaping Navigation
- Industry Trends
- HD Map Layers: In-vehicle Navigation HD Map Characteristics
- HD Maps
- Crowdsourced Vision for Real-time Mapping
- Voice-based Navigation
- AI to Enhance Mapping Technology
- AR/XR to Enhance the Next-gen In-vehicle Motion Experience
- Growth in Revenue with Location-based Connected Navigation
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Current In-vehicle Navigation Services
- Future In-vehicle Navigation Services
- Connected Navigation Services Revenue: Forecast Assumptions
- Navigation System Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Connected Navigation System Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Connected Navigation Services Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
5. Mapping Supplier Profiles
- HERE Technologies
- TomTom
- NavInfo
- Google Maps
- Mapbox
- Mapping Supplier Summary
6. Tier I Supplier Profiles
- Harman
- Panasonic
- Continental
- Bosch
- Tier I Supplier Summary
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: OEM Brand Profiles
- OEM In-vehicle Navigation Service Overview
- OEM Market Supplier Overview
- BMW Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
- Ford Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
- GM Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
- Hyundai Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
- Mercedes-Benz Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
- Stellantis Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
- Tesla Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
- Toyota Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
- VW Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
- Volvo Navigation Highlights and Navigation Connected Services
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Location-based Services
- Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 3: Navigation/Mapping Players Disrupting Automotive Ecosystem
9. Appendix
10. Next Steps
