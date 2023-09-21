SUIC's IHart Signed Agreements with Wiser, Amazon Ads Verified Partner, Amazon SPN & with ECPay, Largest Taiwan Fintech Listed Company to Enhance Financial Products, AI, Fintech Supply Chain Service to Global Merchants & Franchisees

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK: SUIC) today announced that SUIC's IHart signed EC platform management services agreements with Wiser Taiwan, an Amazon ads verified partner and Amazon SPN, and also with ECPay - Green World FinTech Service Co Ltd (TPE:6763), Taiwan’s largest listed fintech company. These agreements with Wiser and ECPay are part of the overall IT strategy and are designed to develop, maintain and support the operations of SUIC and IHart that will enhance their financial products and services, AI services, fintech supply chain services offered to their merchants and franchisees around the globe.



Wiser Taiwan

Wiser Taiwan is a leading cross-border e-commerce agent operation professional service provider in Taiwan. It assists Taiwanese brands in market research, product launch optimization, build logistics, and promoting word-of-mouth internet and celebrity endorsements marketing. Through its vast experience and comprehensive operation strategies, it creates revenues for local manufacturers and achieve corporate transformation.

As an Amazon ads verified partner, Wiser Taiwan’s advertising expertise has been officially recognized and elevated. Not only can it share official first-line resources, but it can also develop alongside Amazon and continue to optimize advertising strategies for users. As an Amazon Service Provider Network, Wiser Taiwan has direct access to high-quality third-party service providers that can help sellers solve various problems in Amazon operations. Wiser passed the official screening at the end of 2022 and was officially certified as an Amazon SPN.

Wiser Taiwan was awarded the 2020 Annual Amazon Taiwan Third-Party Service Provider. Amazon Global Selling officially recognized Wiser’s achievements in assisting hundreds of Taiwanese companies in transforming cross-border e-commerce and promoting Taiwan's high-quality products to enter the world markets in 2020, and awarded the annual contribution award. For more information, please visit their website: https://www.wwwiser.com.tw/

ECPay - Green World FinTech Service Co Ltd (TPE:6763)

ECPay is the first fintech services company that is publicly listed in Taiwan in 2022. ECPay offers an integrated third-party payment platform with the most value-added services including payment services such as credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, logistics and E-invoices, mobile payment system, and bank gateway system. It operates EC Shop online store that offers one-stop integrated services to assure the best entry-level and profitable e-commerce sales tool. For more information please visit their website: https://www.ecpay.com.tw/

“We are increasingly seeking excellent and dynamic partners to ensure that our businesses operate to the highest industry standards that will drive efficiencies across our organization. We aim to be an innovative and strategic global business builder with strong roots in sales and partnerships. We are very excited to be working with these established giant techs, Wiser and ECPay, to raise our brand awareness, expand logistical functions and tap into fresh financing to benefit our partner merchants and franchisees around the world,” said Hank Wang, CEO of SUIC.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

