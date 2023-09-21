Polypropylene Market size to hit USD 176 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR 5.81 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Dublin , Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research a leading Material & Chemical research firm has published a market intelligence report on the Global Polypropylene Market . As per the report, the total market opportunity by 2029 is expected to reach USD 176 Bn. The total market was valued at USD 118.53 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81 percent during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 118.53 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 176 Bn. CAGR 5.81% (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 285 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered Type, Process, and End User. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Polypropylene Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the global Polypropylene Market scenario, including key players by financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategy and regional status. The report covers market dynamics including ongoing trends, growth opportunities, and market drivers. The market is segmented on the basis of geographical region. The report provides a strategic analysis of the market analysis from leading players, share, challenges, key driver’s opportunities, competitive landscape, new product launches, technological innovations, and growth contributors. The recent development as well as the future market overview of the industry gives respect to its recent developments and provides analysis, including market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges of the Polypropylene Market. The report analysis provides the strategies that were adopted by the companies for the growth of the Polypropylene Market.

Polypropylene Market Overview

Polypropylene (PP) is a widely and commonly used thermoplastics polymer in the world and it is durable and versatile. The applications of polypropylene in many industries including packaging , automotive, textiles, and consumer goods, because it is lightweight in nature, chemical resistant, and has low cost. It provides resistance against chemicals and extreme temperatures and is extensively used in packaging, automobiles, building and construction, healthcare, and electronics. The polypropylene market continues to rise as it plays a vital role in modern manufacturing and product development.

Polypropylene Market Dynamics

The market for polypropylene is growing quickly as a result of the increasing demand from the packaging sector. The demand for polypropylene is increasing as the consumption of packaged foods and drinks is rising. Polypropylene is able to prevent the likelihood of food spoilage and quality loss it also offers efficient packing solutions for the food and beverage industry. It is a good material for packaging because it has qualities like high clarity, low density, lightweight, great heat resistance, and durability.

The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries have increased demand for polypropylene for surgical equipment and other medical products due to its non-corrosive nature and chemical resistance. Polypropylene is also used to make sports equipment, clothing, and other items. End-use sectors including packaging, automotive, building and construction, healthcare, and electrical and electronics are the key growth drivers for the polypropylene market.

Polypropylene Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in terms of market share and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is credited to the growing demand for products from the automotive and packaging sector along with the prevalence of various market players within the region.

North America holds the second-largest market share followed, and is likely to show lucrative growth over the forecast period. The demand for the market is increasing as the growing use of packaging in the food and beverage industry along with the consumer demand for lightweight automotive components and electronic products in this region is rising. The growing demand for convenient packaging, the growth of the e-commerce business, and the growing online food delivery market increase the market share of the Europe region.

Polypropylene Market Segmentation

By Type

Homopolymer

Copolymer

By Process

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Extrusion

Other

The process segment for the Polypropylene Market is further segmented into Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Extrusion, and Others. Injection molding has dominated the market in 2022 because Polypropylene injection molding material is a thermoplastic. The polypropylene process has a wide range of applications including packaging of consumer products, and plastic components for such industries as the automotive industry. Plastic parts are produced by Injection molding machines for rigid walls such as plastic jars and plastic containers. There is minimal waste in injection molding as the scrap can be recycled again.

By End User

Automotive

Building & Construction

Packaging

Medical

Electrical & Electronics

Others

The End user segment of the Polypropylene Market is segmented into Automotive, Building and construction, Packing, Medical, Electrical and electronics, and others. The packaging segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as it has good barrier properties, high strength, good surface finish, and low cost making Polypropylene ideal for several packaging applications. The automotive segment held the second largest market share in 2022 due to its low cost, outstanding mechanical properties, and moldability, polypropylene is widely used in automotive parts.

Polypropylene Market Key Competitors include:

LyondellBasell Industries

Exxon Mobil Corporation

SABIC

DuPont

INEOS

Formosa Plastics Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation

LG Chem

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Reliance Industries Limited

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Braskem

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

Lotte Chemical UK LTD.

Trinseo

HPCL- Mittal Energy Limited

Brahmaputra Cracker And Polymer Limited

SACO AEI Polymers

Borealis AG

China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

Ducor Petrochemicals (Netherlands)

Total S.A. (France)

Repsol (Spain)

Borouge (UAE)

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

MOL Group (Hungary)

Other Key Players

Key questions answered in the Global Polypropylene Market are:

What is the expected CAGR of the Polypropylene Market during the forecast period?

What was the Polypropylene Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Polypropylene Market size in 2029?

What are the global trends in the Polypropylene Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Polypropylene Market?

What recent industry trends can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for the Polypropylene Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Polypropylene Market?

What major challenges could the Polypropylene Market face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in the Polypropylene Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2017 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2017 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Process, and End User.

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

