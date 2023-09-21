Global Generator Sales Market Research Report 2023-2030: Unveiling the Future of Generator Sales ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, and More Lead the Way

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generator Sales Market by Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, LPG, biofuels), Power Rating (Up to 50 kW, 51-280 kW, 281-500 kW, 501-2000 kW, 2001-3500 kW, Above 3500 kW), Application, End-User Industry, Design, Sales Channel Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generator sales market is estimated to grow from USD 23.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 34.5 Billion by 2030; it is expected to record a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply worldwide is driving the growth of the market.

Standby: The largest segment of the generator sales market, by application

Based on application, the Generator sales market has been split into three types standby, peak shaving, and prime & continuous. There is a high demand for Standby power generators across various industries as there is a need for emergency power for a limited time during blackouts and brownouts. Commercial buildings, such as hospitals, data centers, telecom infrastructure, office buildings, and others, require emergency power. Demand for standby generators is surging amid an increase in extreme weather events and associated power outages.

Industrial segment is the largest segment based on end-use industry

By end-use industry, the Generator sales market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. Industrial includes various sectors, including utilities/power generation, oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, metals & mining, manufacturing, marine, construction, and other industries such as agriculture, transportation, and aerospace & defense. Industrial generators play a crucial role in maintaining a consistent power supply, particularly in situations where the grid system is unreliable, ensuring efficient performance of equipment. Generators are used for essential functions such as pumps, fans, hydraulic units, battery chargers, and other critical functions in power plants when power from the main grid is lost. The transition from coal-fired power plants to gas-fired power plants is growing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Natural gas is projected to replace coal as the second most used fuel, driving up demand for gas generator sets due to its low cost and increasing demand..

Asia Pacific is expected to be the second fastest-growing region in the generator sales market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the second fastest-growing Generator sales market during the forecast period The generator sales market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience robust growth, driven by the rapid pace of industrialization, widespread adoption of energy storage technologies, and substantial investments in upgrading the existing transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure. These factors are set to create favorable conditions for the expansion of the generator sales market, supporting increased demand and market opportunities.

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global Generator sales market, by component, power source, application, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the Generator sales market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Uninterrupted and Reliable Power Supply

Rapid Industrialization Worldwide

Growing Popularity of Fuel Cell Generators

Restraints

High Operational Costs Associated with Diesel Generators

High Capital Expenditure Associated with Hydrogen Energy Storage

Rise in Investments in Upgrading T&D Infrastructure Worldwide

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Fuel Cell Generators Across Several Industries for Backup Power

Increasing Deployment of Hybrid, Bi-Fuel, and Inverter Generators

Government Initiatives Supporting the Development of the Hydrogen Economy

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Conventional Fuel Generators

Longer Start-Up Times of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shifts and New Revenue Pockets for Players in Generator Sales Market

Case Study Analysis

Genesal Energy Offered Silent and Anti-Hurricane Generator Sets to Hospitals in Trinidad and Tobago

Generac Industrial Power Provided Comprehensive Backup Power Solution to Entergy

Cummins Provided Urgent Standby Power to Seven-Up Plant in Nigeria

JS Power Provided Remote Monitoring Solution with Real-Time Fuel-Level Monitoring Feature to It Facility

CK Power Offered Custom Generator Solution to Phenix Technologies

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 339 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $23.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Aksa Energy

Atlas Copco

Briggs & Stratton

Caterpillar

Cummins Inc.

Denyo Co. Ltd.

Doosan Group

Generac

Greaves Cotton Limited

Honda Power Products

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (Koel)

Kohler Co.

Man Energy Solutions

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Holdings

Siemens Energy

Wacker Neuson

Weichai Power Co. Ltd.

Wartsila

Yanmar

